A charity fundraiser from Garvagh is hanging a ‘dove of peace’ on her Christmas tree this festive season to draw attention to the work of Christian Aid.

Jenny Farlow, who volunteers her time to raise funds for the work of Christian Aid, is hanging the peace symbol on her Christmas tree this year to show her solidarity with all those whose lives have been devastated by war across the world, including people in Gaza and those who have fled civil war in Sudan.

Jenny is among a number of volunteers who give their time to help run Christian Aid’s charity shop, The Changing Room on Main Street in Garvagh.

Christian Aid supports people impacted by conflict in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. The charity also supports refugees from Sudan who have fled to South Sudan to escape a civil war that has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett thanked Jenny for helping to raise awareness of the devastating impact of war.

She said: “We’ve all seen the terrible images of war on our TV screens this year and it’s important, especially at Christmas, that we remember the countless people impacted by conflict.

"Here at home, we’re looking forward to our Christmas celebrations but for the refugees in South Sudan who have escaped with only the clothes on their backs, there’s no room for comfort and joy. Thankfully, aid agencies like Christian Aid and our local partners are helping some of the most vulnerable to survive and thrive.”