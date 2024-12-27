Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The distraught brother of a man missing from the Larne area has said further searches on Christmas Day and Boxing Day have sadly produced no indication of where he might be.

Gary Patterson was reported missing on December 20.

Police have renewed their appeal to the public for information on Gary’s whereabouts in the hope that he might be located.

The 45-year-old has been missing from the Larne area since October 7-10. He is also said to have links to the Belfast area.

Gary Patterson. Picture: released by PSNI

His brother Simon posted a message on social media saying that despite continued searches, there was still no trace of Gary.

"Boxing Day update, nothing further to report,” he said. “The police have been working Christmas Day and today doing what they can. The truth is we have absolutely no leads to go on, we have checked around all the usual places he would have went to, also chased up any leads.

"As much as we hope he will be found safe and sound and will turn around and say what to hell is all the fuss about, reality in my head is starting to think there has been foul play. I pray that is not the case, but as time goes by what can you think.

"Either way this ends up we need closure. So if anyone knows anything even if you knew him please don’t hesitate to contact police or PM me,”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are increasingly concerned for Gary’s wellbeing and would ask that anyone who has seen him, or who may have information which may help us to locate him, contact police on 101, quoting reference 530 of 20/12/24.”