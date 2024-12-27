Gary Patterson: PSNI and brother of missing man issue fresh appeal

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The distraught brother of a man missing from the Larne area has said further searches on Christmas Day and Boxing Day have sadly produced no indication of where he might be.

Gary Patterson was reported missing on December 20.

Police have renewed their appeal to the public for information on Gary’s whereabouts in the hope that he might be located.

The 45-year-old has been missing from the Larne area since October 7-10. He is also said to have links to the Belfast area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Gary Patterson. Picture: released by PSNIGary Patterson. Picture: released by PSNI
Gary Patterson. Picture: released by PSNI

His brother Simon posted a message on social media saying that despite continued searches, there was still no trace of Gary.

"Boxing Day update, nothing further to report,” he said. “The police have been working Christmas Day and today doing what they can. The truth is we have absolutely no leads to go on, we have checked around all the usual places he would have went to, also chased up any leads.

Read More
35 photos of graduations at the Northern Regional College

"As much as we hope he will be found safe and sound and will turn around and say what to hell is all the fuss about, reality in my head is starting to think there has been foul play. I pray that is not the case, but as time goes by what can you think.

"Either way this ends up we need closure. So if anyone knows anything even if you knew him please don’t hesitate to contact police or PM me,”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are increasingly concerned for Gary’s wellbeing and would ask that anyone who has seen him, or who may have information which may help us to locate him, contact police on 101, quoting reference 530 of 20/12/24.”

Related topics:PSNIPoliceLarneBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice