GCSE pupils at St Ronan’s College have ‘surpassed’ expectations with ‘outstanding results’ achieved through ‘hard work, grit and determinations’, Principal Mrs Fiona Kane said.

“It is a real privilege to celebrate with pupils and their loved ones another year of first class and outstanding GCSE results in St Ronan’s College,” she said.

Some of the pupils at St Ronan's College in Lurgan who achieved 8 A grades in their GCSEs. They are pictures with Principal Mrs Fiona Kane and other members of staff.

"As an all ability, non-selective grammar school, St Ronan’s College generous and wide reaching curriculum offer, affords all pupils the opportunity to succeed to the highest of standards.

"Our inclusive school promotes, develops and celebrates the individual strengths and talents of all of our students. The hard work in St Ronan’s College, begins from the very first year our pupils join us from over 20 partner primary schools.

"Our staff, with the support of parents and carers encourage all our children and young people to work hard, believe in themselves and develop their full potential.

Top Boy, Niall Mitchell and Top Girl, Meabh McCann of St Ronan's College in Lurgan who achieved 10 x A*A in their GCSEs. They are pictures with Principal Mrs Fiona Kane.

"A range of academic pathways guides our pupils at each stage of their development to enable them to follow their unique individual dream and reach for the stars! As always, we also continue to support individual students and families over the coming days and weeks.

"Behind the statistics and headline figures lie many individual success stories and personal triumphs. In all the noise over the coming days, I hope our pupils take a moment to reflect on the road travelled to get to today, have quiet pride in their achievements.

"I hope they will join me in thanking those who have helped them along the way and those who care for them at home for their all their encouragement, support and guidance.

"Finally, on behalf of everyone associated with St Ronan’s College, I would like to congratulate and commend all our Year 12 pupils who have received results this week. Always remember that hard work pays off. We wish you every success and happiness in the next stage of your journey and the exciting opportunities that will open up ahead of you now. We look forward to welcoming the vast majority of you back to begin your Sixth Form studies with us and we wish those who are choosing another path all the very best for the future. We are all extremely proud of each and every one of you.”

Pupils of St Ronan's College, Lurgan who achieved 9x A-B grades in their GCSEs. They are pictured with Principal Mrs Fiona Kane and other members of staff.

GCSE top achievers 2023: Top Boy - Niall Mitchell. Top Girl - McCann, Meabh. Three pupils achieved 10 x A*A including Daniel Beattie, Meabh McCann and Matthew Bland. Six pupils achieved 9 x A*A including Niall Mitchell, Eimear Stevenson, Aobh McGibbon, Etain Devlin, Megan Cooney and Ryan McCluskey. Five pupils achieved 8 x A*A including Lucy Douglas Calvert, Ross Marsden, Cliodhna Breen, River Arabella Martin and Áine McIntyre.

A total of 33 pupils (includes the above) achieved 9x A*B. They are Simon Bartkowski, Daniel Beattie, Meabh McCann, Matthew Bland, Niall Mitchell, Eimear Stevenson, Aobh McGibbon, Etain Devlin, Lucy Douglas Calvert, Ross Marsden, Cliodhna Breen, Molly Donnelly, Caitlin Kelly, Ethan King, Kian Toland, Ronan McComb, Katie O’Toole, Kyle Cunningham, Lee Mallon, Megan Cooney, Ryan McCluskey, River Arabella Martin, Áine McIntyre, Finbar Mallon, Ealiyah Remperas, Sophie-Rose Henderson, Enna Cassidy, Ciara Campbell, Jack McCann, Eimhear McCavigan, Ella McNeice-Evans, Emma-Jane McEvoy and Ryan Campbell.