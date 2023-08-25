Lurgan school girl Cassie Henderson has won a gold medal and has become European Schools Champion after winning her final bout in Slovenia this afternoon.

In a thrilling match, Cassie received 10 out of 10 from each of the five judges in each of the three rounds beating the Italian hands down.

Fighting Gaia Caldarella from Italy Cassie had her on the ropes for a fair part of Round One and won that round soundly with a full 10 points from each of the judges with the Italian getting 9 points.

Totally in control in Round 2, Cassie also won that also receiving a full 10 points while the Italian scored 9 from each of the judges. In the final round the Italian looked tired and nervous as Cassie fought hard. Again the judges scored Cassie 10 while the Italian received 9 points from each of the judges.

Earlier this week Cassie Henderson beat her Croatian opponent hands down in the third round of European School Championship semi-finals in Slovenia.

Phoenix Amateur Boxing Club boxer girl Cassie, daughter of former Linfield and Armagh GAA player Ryan Henderson, went the full three rounds against the Croatian on her home turf – and scored a clear 10 in each round.

This puts Cassie, who only just turned 14 and attends St Ronan’s College, in the top echelons of the boxing world.

On Tuesday she went full on against her opponent Oliwia Kummer putting the girl in blue against the ropes on several occasions. A top class performance by Cassie which left the Polish girl out of the race in the first round.

Cassie Henderson has already been crowned an All-Ireland champion and this is her first foray into international boxing.

The Lurgan teenager is a top class sportswoman in several fields including Gaelic football playing for her club Clann Eireann. She is also on the books of Irish League club Glentoran.