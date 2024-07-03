General election 2024: full list of all Northern Ireland Westminster candidates, how to vote and what you need to bring with you
Northern Ireland’s Chief Electoral Officer Dr David Marshall revealed there are more people registered to vote in this election than any previous poll – a total of 1,363,961.
This is a ‘first past the post’ election, with the public asked to put an ‘X’ beside the candidate of their choice.
18 new parliamentary constituencies are in place and as a result some people’s polling stations may be different than in previous elections. Everyone is therefore urged to carefully check the location of their polling station which is printed on their polling card.
The process of counting votes will begin after the polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday and carry on through the night. It is expected that the first result will be announced in the early hours of Friday.
Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said: “It is vital all voters in Northern Ireland have all the information they need to make sure their voice is heard at the UK general election on Thursday, July 4.
"Before heading to the polling station, check to make sure that you have the ID you need to vote. It needs to be an original version, copies and pictures won’t be accepted.
"If you don’t remember your ID when you arrive at a polling station, you can return with it later in the day. Anyone in a queue at 10pm will be able to cast their vote.
"Remember at UK general elections you should place only a single X beside the candidate of your choice. If you put any other mark on your ballot paper it may not be counted.”
What time are polling stations open?
Polling stations across Northern Ireland are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday.
What ID do I need to vote?
The law requires you produce one of nine forms of photographic identification when you vote at a polling station. These are:
- UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photo part) (provisional accepted)
- UK, Irish or EU passport (incl. Irish Passport Card) (EU passports are not accepted at UK Parliamentary elections)
- Translink Half Fare SmartPass
- Translink Senior SmartPass
- Translink 60+ SmartPass
- Translink War Disablement SmartPass
- Translink Registered Blind SmartPass
- Biometric Immigration Document OR
- Electoral Identity Card
The last option - the Electoral Identity Card - is solely for electors who have not got one of the other means (see list above) of photographic voter identification.
Who can I vote for?
Here are the 136 candidates contesting each of Northern Ireland's 18 constituencies. You just need to put an ‘X’ beside the name of one candidate.
Belfast East
Séamas de Faoite - SDLP
Naomi Long - Alliance
Ryan North - Independent
Gavin Robinson - DUP
John Ross - TUV
Brian Smyth - Green Party
Ryan Warren - UUP
Belfast North
Phillip Brett - DUP
David Clarke - TUV
Fiona Ferguson - PBP
John Finucane - Sinn Féin
Nuala McAllister - Alliance
Mal O'Hara - Green Party
Carl Whyte - SDLP
Belfast South and Mid Down
Dan Boucher - TUV
Áine Groogan - Green Party
Claire Hanna - SDLP
Michael Henderson - UUP
Tracy Kelly - DUP
Kate Nicholl - Alliance
Belfast West
Gerry Carroll - PBP
Paul Doherty - SDLP
Gerard Herdman - Aontú
Ash Jones - Green Party
Tony Mallon - Independent
Paul Maskey - Sinn Féin
Ann McClure - TUV
Frank McCoubrey - DUP
Eóin Millar - Alliance
Ben Sharkey - UUP
East Antrim
Mark Bailey - Green Party
Danny Donnelly - Alliance
Margaret Anne McKillop - SDLP
Oliver McMullan - Sinn Féin
John Stewart - UUP
Matthew Warwick - TUV
Sammy Wilson - DUP
East Londonderry
Gemma Brolly - Aontú
Gregory Campbell - DUP
Cara Hunter - SDLP
Allister Kyle - TUV
Jen McCahon - Green Party
Kathleen McGurk - Sinn Féin
Glen Miller - UUP
Claire Scull - Conservative
Richard Stewart - Alliance
Fermanagh and South Tyrone
Diana Armstrong - UUP
Paul Blake - SDLP
Gerry Cullen - CCLA
Pat Cullen - Sinn Féin
Carl Duffy - Aontú
Eddie Roofe - Alliance
Foyle
John Boyle - Aontú
Sandra Duffy - Sinn Féin
Colum Eastwood - SDLP
Rachel Ferguson - Alliance
Shaun Harkin - PBP
Anne McCloskey - Independent
Gary Middleton - DUP
Janice Montgomery - UUP
Lagan Valley
Jonathan Buckley - DUP
Robbie Butler - UUP
Patricia Denvir - Green Party
Sorcha Eastwood - Alliance
Simon Lee - SDLP
Lorna Smyth - TUV
Mid Ulster
Jay Basra - UUP
Keith Buchanan - DUP
Padraic Farrell - Alliance
Alixandra Halliday - Aontú
Denise Johnston - SDLP
John Kelly - Independent
Cathal Mallaghan - Sinn Féin
Glenn Moore - TUV
Newry and Armagh
Pete Byrne - SDLP
Dáire Hughes - Sinn Féin
Sam Nicholson - UUP
Keith Ratcliffe - TUV
Samantha Rayner - Conservative
Liam Reichenberg - Aontú
Gareth Wilson - DUP
Helena Young - Alliance
North Antrim
Jim Allister - TUV
Helen Maher - SDLP
Phillip McGuigan - Sinn Féin
Ráichéal Mhic Niocaill - Aontú
Jackson Minford - UUP
Tristan Morrow - Independent
Sian Mulholland - Alliance
Ian Paisley - DUP
North Down
Chris Carter - Independent
Tim Collins - UUP
Alex Easton - Independent
Stephen Farry - Alliance
Barry McKee - Green Party
Deirdre Vaughan - SDLP
South Antrim
John Blair - Alliance
Paul Girvan - DUP
Declan Kearney - Sinn Féin
Mel Lucas - TUV
Roisin Lynch - SDLP
Siobhan McErlean - Aontú
Robin Swann - UUP
Lesley Veronica - Green Party
South Down
Diane Forsythe - DUP
Chris Hazzard - Sinn Féin
Rosemary McGlone - Aontú
Colin McGrath - SDLP
Andrew McMurray - Alliance
Michael O'Loan - UUP
Declan Walsh - Green Party
Jim Wells - TUV
Hannah Westropp - Conservative
Strangford
Alexandra Braidner - Green Party
Gareth Burns - Independent
Garreth Falls - Independent
Michelle Guy - Alliance
Barry Hetherington - Conservative
Ron McDowell - TUV
Will Polland - SDLP
Noel Sands - Sinn Féin
Jim Shannon - DUP
Richard Smart - UUP
Upper Bann
Kate Evans - UUP
Carla Lockhart - DUP
Catherine Nelson - Sinn Féin
Malachy Quinn - SDLP
Eóin Tennyson - Alliance
West Tyrone
Órfhlaith Begley - Sinn Féin
Matthew Bell - UUP
Tom Buchanan - DUP
Stephen Donnelly - Alliance
Leza Houston - Aontú
Stephen Lynch - Conservatives
Daniel McCrossan - SDLP
Stevan Patterson - TUV
