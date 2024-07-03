Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 136 candidates are standing for election on Thursday, July 4 in the hope of taking up one of Northern Ireland’s 18 seats in the House of Commons.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Electoral Officer Dr David Marshall revealed there are more people registered to vote in this election than any previous poll – a total of 1,363,961.

This is a ‘first past the post’ election, with the public asked to put an ‘X’ beside the candidate of their choice.

18 new parliamentary constituencies are in place and as a result some people’s polling stations may be different than in previous elections. Everyone is therefore urged to carefully check the location of their polling station which is printed on their polling card.

Polling stations across Northern Ireland will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, July 4. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

The process of counting votes will begin after the polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday and carry on through the night. It is expected that the first result will be announced in the early hours of Friday.

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said: “It is vital all voters in Northern Ireland have all the information they need to make sure their voice is heard at the UK general election on Thursday, July 4.

"Before heading to the polling station, check to make sure that you have the ID you need to vote. It needs to be an original version, copies and pictures won’t be accepted.

"If you don’t remember your ID when you arrive at a polling station, you can return with it later in the day. Anyone in a queue at 10pm will be able to cast their vote.

You can vote without your poll card, provided you are listed on the Register of Electors. Picture: National World

"Remember at UK general elections you should place only a single X beside the candidate of your choice. If you put any other mark on your ballot paper it may not be counted.”

What time are polling stations open?

Polling stations across Northern Ireland are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday.

What ID do I need to vote?

The law requires you produce one of nine forms of photographic identification when you vote at a polling station. These are:

UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photo part) (provisional accepted)

UK, Irish or EU passport (incl. Irish Passport Card) (EU passports are not accepted at UK Parliamentary elections)

Translink Half Fare SmartPass

Translink Senior SmartPass

Translink 60+ SmartPass

Translink War Disablement SmartPass

Translink Registered Blind SmartPass

Biometric Immigration Document OR

Electoral Identity Card

The last option - the Electoral Identity Card - is solely for electors who have not got one of the other means (see list above) of photographic voter identification.

Who can I vote for?

Here are the 136 candidates contesting each of Northern Ireland's 18 constituencies. You just need to put an ‘X’ beside the name of one candidate.

Belfast East

Séamas de Faoite - SDLP

Naomi Long - Alliance

Ryan North - Independent

Gavin Robinson - DUP

John Ross - TUV

Brian Smyth - Green Party

Ryan Warren - UUP

Belfast North

Phillip Brett - DUP

David Clarke - TUV

Fiona Ferguson - PBP

John Finucane - Sinn Féin

Nuala McAllister - Alliance

Mal O'Hara - Green Party

Carl Whyte - SDLP

Belfast South and Mid Down

Dan Boucher - TUV

Áine Groogan - Green Party

Claire Hanna - SDLP

Michael Henderson - UUP

Tracy Kelly - DUP

Kate Nicholl - Alliance

Belfast West

Gerry Carroll - PBP

Paul Doherty - SDLP

Gerard Herdman - Aontú

Ash Jones - Green Party

Tony Mallon - Independent

Paul Maskey - Sinn Féin

Ann McClure - TUV

Frank McCoubrey - DUP

Eóin Millar - Alliance

Ben Sharkey - UUP

East Antrim

Mark Bailey - Green Party

Danny Donnelly - Alliance

Margaret Anne McKillop - SDLP

Oliver McMullan - Sinn Féin

John Stewart - UUP

Matthew Warwick - TUV

Sammy Wilson - DUP

East Londonderry

Gemma Brolly - Aontú

Gregory Campbell - DUP

Cara Hunter - SDLP

Allister Kyle - TUV

Jen McCahon - Green Party

Kathleen McGurk - Sinn Féin

Glen Miller - UUP

Claire Scull - Conservative

Richard Stewart - Alliance

Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Diana Armstrong - UUP

Paul Blake - SDLP

Gerry Cullen - CCLA

Pat Cullen - Sinn Féin

Carl Duffy - Aontú

Eddie Roofe - Alliance

Foyle

John Boyle - Aontú

Sandra Duffy - Sinn Féin

Colum Eastwood - SDLP

Rachel Ferguson - Alliance

Shaun Harkin - PBP

Anne McCloskey - Independent

Gary Middleton - DUP

Janice Montgomery - UUP

Lagan Valley

Jonathan Buckley - DUP

Robbie Butler - UUP

Patricia Denvir - Green Party

Sorcha Eastwood - Alliance

Simon Lee - SDLP

Lorna Smyth - TUV

Mid Ulster

Jay Basra - UUP

Keith Buchanan - DUP

Padraic Farrell - Alliance

Alixandra Halliday - Aontú

Denise Johnston - SDLP

John Kelly - Independent

Cathal Mallaghan - Sinn Féin

Glenn Moore - TUV

Newry and Armagh

Pete Byrne - SDLP

Dáire Hughes - Sinn Féin

Sam Nicholson - UUP

Keith Ratcliffe - TUV

Samantha Rayner - Conservative

Liam Reichenberg - Aontú

Gareth Wilson - DUP

Helena Young - Alliance

North Antrim

Jim Allister - TUV

Helen Maher - SDLP

Phillip McGuigan - Sinn Féin

Ráichéal Mhic Niocaill - Aontú

Jackson Minford - UUP

Tristan Morrow - Independent

Sian Mulholland - Alliance

Ian Paisley - DUP

North Down

Chris Carter - Independent

Tim Collins - UUP

Alex Easton - Independent

Stephen Farry - Alliance

Barry McKee - Green Party

Deirdre Vaughan - SDLP

South Antrim

John Blair - Alliance

Paul Girvan - DUP

Declan Kearney - Sinn Féin

Mel Lucas - TUV

Roisin Lynch - SDLP

Siobhan McErlean - Aontú

Robin Swann - UUP

Lesley Veronica - Green Party

South Down

Diane Forsythe - DUP

Chris Hazzard - Sinn Féin

Rosemary McGlone - Aontú

Colin McGrath - SDLP

Andrew McMurray - Alliance

Michael O'Loan - UUP

Declan Walsh - Green Party

Jim Wells - TUV

Hannah Westropp - Conservative

Strangford

Alexandra Braidner - Green Party

Gareth Burns - Independent

Garreth Falls - Independent

Michelle Guy - Alliance

Barry Hetherington - Conservative

Ron McDowell - TUV

Will Polland - SDLP

Noel Sands - Sinn Féin

Jim Shannon - DUP

Richard Smart - UUP

Upper Bann

Kate Evans - UUP

Carla Lockhart - DUP

Catherine Nelson - Sinn Féin

Malachy Quinn - SDLP

Eóin Tennyson - Alliance

West Tyrone

Órfhlaith Begley - Sinn Féin

Matthew Bell - UUP

Tom Buchanan - DUP

Stephen Donnelly - Alliance

Leza Houston - Aontú

Stephen Lynch - Conservatives

Daniel McCrossan - SDLP