Police trying to locate missing man George Brennan have issued a specific appeal in relation to a backpack he was carrying.

The PSNI is assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána to locate the missing 38-year-old who is from Co Mayo and was last seen in the Causeway Coast area.

He is 6’ 2” in height, weighs 100kg and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said George may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and also the Mid and East Antrim area.

George Brennan pictured on CCTV in Ballycastle carrying a blue backpack. Picture: released by PSNI

As their enquiries into his disappearance continue, police have made a specific appeal in relation to the location of a blue coloured backpack which George was seen carrying.

"We would ask that anyone who believes they may have seen this backpack, or who has information as to its whereabouts, get in touch,” said Inspector Roxborough.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 831 12/04/25.”

Earlier this week, police said a member of the public contacted them to advise that they saw a man with a backpack hitchhiking at the Lisnakilly roundabout, outside Limavady, on Monday, April 14 at around 4.45pm.

George Brennan. Picture: family

"They saw the man get into a white van with writing on the side, travelling in the direction of Ballykelly. We would ask anyone else who may have seen this man to come forward to police. We are also keen to speak to the van driver,” a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the missing man’s family and friends say his disappearance is “completely out of character”.

They said he was last seen on Wednesday, April 2 in Ballycastle and there has been no contact from him since.

"The last known sighting of George was on CCTV in the Spar shop on Moyle Road, Ballycastle, where he was wearing a black zip-up top, dark jeans, runners and was carrying a blue hiking backpack,” they said.

The missing man’s family said it is believed that George may have travelled onwards from Ballycastle, by foot, hitchhiking or on public transport.

"George is an avid sea swimmer and hiker and could have run into trouble doing these activities,” they said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, a spokesperson said: “We are heartbroken and desperate for any news. George is deeply loved, and we just want to know that he is safe.

"We urge anyone who may have seen him, spoken with him, or has any information—no matter how small—to come forward.”

The family is asking members of the public across Ireland and Northern Ireland to share George’s photo and appeal widely on social media to help raise awareness.