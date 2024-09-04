Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emotional tributes have been paid to Bawnmore resident, Gerald Mullan, following his passing on Sunday, September 1.

Mr Mullan, who had a long association with football clubs in Newtownabbey, is described in a funeral notice as a “beloved son, brother, father and partner.”

Dozens of tributes have been paid following news of Gerald’s passing.

Mr Mullan's funeral is due to take place in St Mary's Church, Greencastle, on September 6. (Pic: Google).

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for Greencastle Rovers said: “On behalf of the committee, players and coaching staff of Greencastle Rovers, we’d like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Gerald Mullan, a former player who passed away this week. Our thoughts are with you all at this tragic time.”

A spokesperson for Ballynure Old Boys’ FC stated: "Everyone involved with Ballynure OB would like to pass on their condolences to the family and friends of our former player, Gerry Mullan, who sadly passed away on Sunday.”

Mr Mullan’s funeral is due to take place on September 6 in St Mary's Church in Greencastle at 11.30am.