Carrickfergus Rugby Football Club has led tributes to past president Gerry Simms JP following his death.

Mr Simms, who was also a former player with the Woodlawn-based club, died on Thursday, July 4.

In a statement, the club said: “The president, management committee and CRFC members are very saddened to hear of the passing of past president Gerry Simms JP. As a player he won the McCambley Cup in the 60s and in the 70s was a member of the infamous ’Tankards’ team that were hugely successful both on and off the pitch.

"He became a member of the management committee in the late 70s becoming an influential member of the club’s finance committee and was successful in obtaining the PEACE 3 grant, which encouraged greater cross community cooperation.

Gerry Simms. Photo National World

"In 2010 he played a significant part in the planning and delivery of the major development of the clubhouse and grounds, which led to 2011 as club president where he oversaw the opening of the Tom Simms Memorial Park. He remained involved in club committees up until 2022.

“Gerry’s astute thinking and quick wit was enjoyed by most who had the pleasure of his company and he will be sorely missed by all at the club. Our thoughts are with Elizabeth and the family at this sad time.”

A family notice on the Funeral Times website said Gerald Jennings (Gerry) Simms passed away peacefully on July 4. It added: “Remembered with great love by his wife Elizabeth, children Corrie, Christine and David, sons- and daughter-in-law Robert, James and Gillian. Deeply missed by his adored grandchildren Isabella, Oliver, Alexander, Lucas, Lexi and Theodore.”

Gerry Simms with Dr Jack Kyle OBE at a Rugby 7s tournament launch in Carrick. Photo: National World

Also paying tribute to Mr Simms was Castle Hockey Club. In a social media post, the club said: “Castle HC offers its sincere condolences to the extended family, friends and associates of Carrickfergus RFC past president Gerry Simms who has sadly passed away.

"Gerry was heavily involved with Carrick RFC for many years both as a player and as a leading member of the management committee with which he remained involved right up until 2022.

"In particular Gerry played a significant part in the planning and delivery of the excellent clubhouse and grounds now known and widely admired as the Tom Simms Memorial Park which we are privileged to share with CRFC.

"He was a highly popular figure around the club and at all times supportive of providing Castle with full access into the first-rate social facilities now made available to us through his club. RIP Gerry.”

Sports enthusiast and East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart expressed his sadness too at the death of Mr Simms: “A real character and a true gentleman. My deepest condolences are with all of Gerry’s family and friends at this difficult time.”