Get a taste of what South West College has to offer at upcoming open day

South West College (SWC) has announced details its upcoming open day, inviting prospective students, parents, and the community to explore the opportunities and possibilities offered by the college.

The college is set to host four open days, with the first drop-in open event taking place at the Dungannon campus on January 23, Erne Campus and Technology and Skills Centre, Enniskillen on January 30 and concluding at the Omagh Campus on February 6. The events will take place from 3 pm to 7 pm.

SWC open days are a fantastic opportunity for prospective students, their family, and friends to explore the campus, meet staff and learn all about the college's extensive range of career focused Level 1-3 courses – BTEC diplomas, Traineeships, Apprenticeships, Higher National Diplomas (HNDs), Higher National Certificates (HNCs), Foundation Degrees, Honours Degrees and Higher Level Apprenticeships, which are now open for online applications.

!Whether you're a parent of a school leaver or a pupil considering your options after secondary school, South West College has issued a welcome for you to explore the possibilities at the open day where you can envision your future and take the first step towards a rewarding educational journey.

On the day, guests will get to experience the college’s world class learning facilities and equipment, take part in activities and demonstrations, meet course teams, and ask questions, all designed to help prospective students better understand the wide range of career opportunities and pathways available to them.

Visitors will also be offered tailored guidance on the wide range of college support services, career pathways, finance options, and with the online application process. For those who are unsure about which path to take, the friendly careers team will also be in attendance, offering free impartial advice for prospective students, helping you make informed decisions about your future.

The recent opening of the world-leading Erne campus and the ever-evolving facilities in Omagh and Dungannon, including the recent introduction of a state-of-the-art Gortin Road motor vehicle workshop and brand-new Industrial welding centre located at Kilcronagh Industrial Estate, Cookstown, makes it an incredibly exciting time to enrol.