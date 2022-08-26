Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eagerly awaited Mary Peters Running Festival will take place on Sunday October 2 in the grounds of the Eikon Centre in Lisburn.

The event is suitable for all ages and levels of fitness. First times runners can set a new fitness challenge by taking on the 5K, while those looking to progress to a longer distance can take the next step to the 10K.

Runners can also sign up for the popular Half Marathon and aim to beat the clock with a new personal best time. There is also the option to take on the ultimate challenge with the introduction of an exciting new Full Marathon route, which will be the first 26.2 miler for the Lisburn area.

Lady Mary Peters is joined by Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee alongside local runners and children to launch the Mary Peters Running Festival

The final event is a special 20 mile route, which is the perfect training ground for runners looking to get some miles into their legs for other marathon events later in the year.

The 5k and 10k will take place entirely inside the Eikon Centre grounds on smooth flat roads, while the longer races start and finish inside the site but involve a loop of the local roads before finishing at the venue.

Speaking at the launch, Lady Mary Peters said, “It is fantastic to celebrate my 50th anniversary with a superb event which will encourage people to get active. Running is a great activity which can be enjoyed by the whole family, no matter your age or running experience. The event includes a wide choice of races so you get involved whether you are new to running or looking to set yourself a new challenge. The Eikon Centre also offers an excellent venue with a great stretch of grounds to accommodate most races in one area.

“The day promises to be great fun and I would warmly encourage families, runners and clubs to get involved and sign up today!”

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Chair of the Leisure and Community Development Committee, added, “Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is delighted to work in partnership with the Mary Peters Trust to deliver this fantastic event.