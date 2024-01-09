Register
BREAKING

Gilford blaze, which was seen from miles away, prompted many calls to the NI Fire and Rescue Service

The NI Fire and Rescue Service dealt with numerous calls last night about a large blaze in the Gilford area of Co Down.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 9th Jan 2024, 09:03 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 09:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

People concerned about the fire where astonished at it size and the height of the blaze with some taking photos of the fire from as far away as Derrytrasna, Co Armagh.

-

Read More
Lurgan man, who grabbed the steering wheel of his mother's car forcing it off th...
Photo taken of fire in Gilford, Co Down by resident of Derrytrasna, Co Armagh from his home last night.Photo taken of fire in Gilford, Co Down by resident of Derrytrasna, Co Armagh from his home last night.
Photo taken of fire in Gilford, Co Down by resident of Derrytrasna, Co Armagh from his home last night.
Most Popular

-

However the fire was a controlled burning and no one is reported to have been injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances were tasked to a controlled burning of large quantities of hedge cuttings in the Gilford area.

The Fire Service said it received ‘numerous’ reports regarding the blaze around 10pm last night but the incident proved to be nothing serious.

Farmers are permitted to burn piles of bushes (agricultural waste) on their lands between specific dates usually between January 1, to March 1, 2023, and from September 1, to November 30.

Related topics:Fire service