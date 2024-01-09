Gilford blaze, which was seen from miles away, prompted many calls to the NI Fire and Rescue Service
People concerned about the fire where astonished at it size and the height of the blaze with some taking photos of the fire from as far away as Derrytrasna, Co Armagh.
However the fire was a controlled burning and no one is reported to have been injured in the incident.
A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances were tasked to a controlled burning of large quantities of hedge cuttings in the Gilford area.
The Fire Service said it received ‘numerous’ reports regarding the blaze around 10pm last night but the incident proved to be nothing serious.
Farmers are permitted to burn piles of bushes (agricultural waste) on their lands between specific dates usually between January 1, to March 1, 2023, and from September 1, to November 30.