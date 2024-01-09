The NI Fire and Rescue Service dealt with numerous calls last night about a large blaze in the Gilford area of Co Down.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People concerned about the fire where astonished at it size and the height of the blaze with some taking photos of the fire from as far away as Derrytrasna, Co Armagh.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo taken of fire in Gilford, Co Down by resident of Derrytrasna, Co Armagh from his home last night.

-

However the fire was a controlled burning and no one is reported to have been injured in the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances were tasked to a controlled burning of large quantities of hedge cuttings in the Gilford area.

The Fire Service said it received ‘numerous’ reports regarding the blaze around 10pm last night but the incident proved to be nothing serious.