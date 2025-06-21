Members of the public are being asked for their views on the proposed relocation of Gilford Post Office.

The current postmaster at the Mill Street Post Office has resigned and the premises will be withdrawn from Post Office use.

The Post Office is proposing to relocate Gilford Post Office to a new location at EuroSpar Gilford on the Banbridge Road.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “A new operator has been appointed, who has identified a location to operate Gilford Post Office. The new operator firmly believes that the move would help to secure continued access to Post Office services locally, as well as supporting the viability of their business.”

The branch would be open daily from 8am – 8pm providing 84 hours of service a week.

This would be an extra 24 hours of service per week including all-day on Sunday, Saturday afternoon and later closing.

There would be a customer car park with 40 spaces and three designated disabled bays available at the proposed premises.

The same products and services would still be available at the new location, which is located approximately 350 metres away from the current Post Office site.

Customers are being encouraged to share their views on the proposed relocation during the consultation period. This can be done online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 334715.

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Consultation will close on August 1.