Emmy-winning actress Gillian Anderson OBE has been seen in the Upper Lisburn Road area of south Belfast as filming takes place for the recently commissioned Channel 4 four-part series, Trespasses.

From BAFTA award-winning and double Oscar-nominated Wildgaze Films, in association with All3Media International, the drama, is based on Louise Kennedy’s breakout debut novel, which was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Set in the 1970s against the backdrop of the Troubles, Trespasses is a forbidden love story directed by BAFTA award-winning Dawn Shadforth (Mood, Adult Behaviour) and starring Lola Petticrew, Tom Cullen and Gillian Anderson.

Filming has been taking place in the Mount Aboo Park area of Finaghy since November 21, with the cast and crew supporting local businesses during their time in the region.

Gillian Anderson has been filming scenes for Trespasses in Finaghy. (Pic: Pacemaker).

There was excitement in Coyle’s Home Bakery on the Upper Lisburn Road last week when Gillian Anderson, whose acting credits include the X-Files, The Crown and The Fall, popped in for some treats.

Speaking to this newspaper on December 2, the shop’s owner Voirrey Coyle explained: “It’s been great having the filming taking place in Finaghy, especially in such a built-up area, rather than it being out in the middle of nowhere.

"Last week we had Gillian Anderson in buying some shortbread men. Apparently they are her favourite. I recognised her straight away. I’m in my 50s and remember her in the X-Files.

"Members of the film crew involved in the production have been brilliant. They come in for a fry in the morning and place their orders for soup and stew throughout the day, as well as sending round for buns. It’s lovely to see Finaghy being showcased like this.”

Filming, which began in the autumn across a number of locations, is set to take place in the Mount Aboo Park area until December 11, excluding weekends.

Trespasses (4×60’) was commissioned for Channel 4 by Ollie Madden, Director of Film4 and Head of Drama, and Gwawr Lloyd, Senior Commissioning Editor. Amanda Posey (Brooklyn, An Education) executive produces for Wildgaze Films. Gillian Anderson, Dawn Shadforth, Louise Kennedy and Finola Dwyer also executive produce. The producer is Maria Mulhall (The Night Caller, The Dry).