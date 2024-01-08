Glen are now hot odds-on favourites at 3/10 from 9/4 in race for the All-Ireland Club Football title

Glen are now hot odds-on favourites at 3/10 from 9/4 with BoyleSports in the race for the All-Ireland Club Football title after they gained revenge for last season’s controversial final defeat by seeing off defending champions Kilmacud Crokes.

There was another frantic finish in the Newry fog on Sunday as Ethan Doherty found the net in injury time to give the Derry champions a four point cushion, but they had to withstand an instant reply from Shane Walsh and a last minute wide from the Galway man before prevailing by a single point.

The narrow victory provides the Derry kingpins with their second bite at all All-Ireland final in two years, but this time the betting makes them favourites to come out on top when they face St Brigid’s in the final at Croke Park on Sunday January 21st.

The Connacht champions also had to fend off a fightback in their semi-final clash with Cork’s Castlehaven at Thurles, but a late flurry of scores helped the Roscommon men emerge winners by four points to tee up their first final appearance in 11 years.

St Brigid’s remain underdogs, but have been clipped into 9/4 from 3/1 to emulate their 2013 final victory over Ballymun Kickhams.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Glen’s thirst for revenge was almost like a 16th man and the betting for the final is a one-sided affair with the Derry men taking the huge majority of support so far.”