An entrepreneur has taken her hobby-turned-business to a new level by opening a store in the grounds of Glenarm Castle.

To mark the expansion, Gina Thomson, owner of Causeway Aromatics, recently welcomed the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, to the new premises.

The company has created a brand of scented products using locally sourced raw materials and ingredients. The homemade handmade soaps and lotions - alongside fragranced soy wax candles and diffusers - are all inspired by the surrounding Causeway Coast and Glens of Antrim.

Within just a few years Gina’s business has flourished, creating two new jobs and the first standalone store inthe castle grounds will allow her to bring its unique offering to a wider audience.

Pictured at Causeway Aromatics' new store in the grounds of Glenarm Castle are: Gina Thomson, owner; the Mayor, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna; Adrian Morrow, estate manager at Glenarm Castle Estates and Ally McGarry, business client manager, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

She has been supported through the council’s suite of growth mentoring programmes and ongoing engagement with business client manager, Ally McGarry over the past year.

Commending the type of assistance received, Gina said: “To date, this support has allowed me to develop business contacts, grow my ideas and create a pathway which in time will move the company forward. We are incredibly proud to announce the expansion. We are excited to embark on this new chapter and look forward to bringing our outstanding offerings to more customers.

"We are extremely grateful for the mentoring support from council and would highly recommend it to any small business within the borough. Even having a chat with one of council’s business client managers could unlock so many options - for us a simple chat with Ally helped us realise there was so much more support available to us.”

Speaking after her visit, Ald Mulvenna, commented: “The expansion is testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of Gina. This new chapter brings forth exciting opportunities for both the business and its customers.

"Causeway Aromatics will now be able to cater to a larger market, providing its exceptional products to a more extensive customer base both online and to tourists who visit the Glenarm Castle attractions. I am delighted council has been able to support Gina’s journey. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the business every success in the future.”