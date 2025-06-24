The organisers of the annual arch opening and Mini Twelfth parade in Glengormley have appealed to all those attending to “act with dignity and respect”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carnmoney District LOL No 25 also reminded the public that the event being held tonight (Tuesday) is a no-alcohol event.

The District, which is hosting the East Antrim Combine’s annual demonstration in Glengormley on July 12, said the actions of those attending “reflect on the wider community and the Orange Institution”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We ask all supporters to act with dignity and respect — our adversaries would love to provoke a reaction, but let’s not give them that satisfaction.

The bannerette of Carnmoney District LOL No 25. Picture: Phillip Byrne

"This is a strictly no-alcohol event. Let’s keep it family-friendly, safe, and enjoyable for all,” a spokesperson said.

"With seven bands and lodges on parade, it promises to be a fantastic evening of culture and tradition.”

The reminder follows condemnation by North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett of “sectarian” vandalism of the Glengormley arch and business properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, this is far from the first occasion in which the Glengormley arch has been vandalised over recent years with sectarian graffiti. The latest incident is not only an attack on the right to cultural expression but an attack on our entire community with town centre premises also vandalised yet again,” he said.

"These cowardly acts do nothing but stoke tension and they have no place in our society. I have spoken with the PSNI and urged them to take swift action against a tiny minority who have been seeking to provoke, intimidate and divide our communities.

"I want to commend the members of Carnmoney District LOL No. 25 who have engaged positively with the local community and public bodies to ensure the 12th July period is celebrated with tolerance and respect as they prepare to host the East Antrim Combine demonstration this year in Glengormley.”

Seven bands are taking part in the Mini Twelfth parade and arch opening:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pride of the Hill Flute Band

Monkstown YCV Flute Band

Cloughfern Young Conquerors Flute Band

Monkstown Old Boys Flute Band

The Billy Boys Flute Band

Rathcoole Protestant Boys

Burnside Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Carnmoney District LOL No 25 thanked all the bands for their “continued support and dedication”, adding: “we look forward to a spectacular evening of music and celebration”.

The parade, which begins at 8pm, will take the following route:

Glenvarna Drive → Ballyclare Road → Antrim Road → Glengormley town centre (arch opening stop) → Church Way → Glebe Road West → Ashgrove Road → Coole Park → Carnmoney Road → Coolehill Park → Queens Park → Ballyclare Road → Glenvarna Drive.

“A great evening of colour, music, and tradition lies ahead as we mark the build-up to this year’s main Twelfth celebrations — hosted right here in Glengormley!” said Carnmoney District LOL.

"Everyone is welcome to come out and show their support. Please remember: this is a family-friendly and alcohol-free event.”