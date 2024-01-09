Gloria Hunniford and Dame Mary Peters among stars to attend Portadown College Centenary dinner
Portadown College is promising a night of fine food, first class entertainment, a charity raffle and auction to celebrate its centenary which will be held at the Seagoe Hotel on March 8. Peter Cardwell, a former pupil and political journalist, is hosting the evening.
College Principal, Gillian Gibb, said: “I hope much needed funds can be raised through this special event for the School Fund and the Mary Peters Trust. We are delighted that Lady Mary Peters LG, CH, DBE, a former College Head Girl, has confirmed her attendance. It is hoped, schedules permitting, that another well-known past pupil, Gloria Hunniford OBE, will also be present.”
Miss Gibb, herself a former Portadown College student, said she was, ‘looking forward to meeting up with alumni and staff to share stories and memories from down through the decades’.
Chairman of the Board of Governors, Peter Aiken, said: “The College Centenary Dinner is the perfect opportunity to connect with school friends and enjoy an evening out whilst showing support for worthy causes. At a time when the College is facing many challenges in terms of financial resources, not least the proposed new school estate, it is important for us to come together in support of fundraising initiatives.”
Mr Aiken added: “on behalf of the governing body I wish to thank the sub-group of governors who have organised the Centenary Dinner.”
The evening begins with a reception at 7pm, followed by a four-course meal at 7.30pm and after-dinner entertainment from the ‘Stonewall Wedding and Function Band’.
The College also welcomes high quality raffle items and sponsors for the evening. Any interest in such donations should be made via email to: info@pc.portadown.ni.sch.uk and marked FAO Chairman PC 100.
The event will be held at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7pm. Tickets are £75 plus booking fee and are now on sale and available only via: Buy tickets – Portadown College Centenary Dinner – Seagoe Hotel, Fri 8 Mar 2024 7:00 PM - 12:00AM (tickettailor.com)
Please note that the booking site will be available from Monday 8 January until 11pm on Friday 23 February 2024.