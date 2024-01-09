Stars such as TV host Gloria Hunniford and Olympian Lady Mary Peters, who are former pupils of Portadown College, are expected to attend the school’s 100th anniversary celebration dinner this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portadown College is promising a night of fine food, first class entertainment, a charity raffle and auction to celebrate its centenary which will be held at the Seagoe Hotel on March 8. Peter Cardwell, a former pupil and political journalist, is hosting the evening.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15-10-2004: Gloria Hunniford and Michael Keating interview on the Kelly Show on UTV on Friday night . PICTURE BY: ARTHUR ALLISON/PACEMAKER.

-

College Principal, Gillian Gibb, said: “I hope much needed funds can be raised through this special event for the School Fund and the Mary Peters Trust. We are delighted that Lady Mary Peters LG, CH, DBE, a former College Head Girl, has confirmed her attendance. It is hoped, schedules permitting, that another well-known past pupil, Gloria Hunniford OBE, will also be present.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miss Gibb, herself a former Portadown College student, said she was, ‘looking forward to meeting up with alumni and staff to share stories and memories from down through the decades’.

Chairman of the Board of Governors, Peter Aiken, said: “The College Centenary Dinner is the perfect opportunity to connect with school friends and enjoy an evening out whilst showing support for worthy causes. At a time when the College is facing many challenges in terms of financial resources, not least the proposed new school estate, it is important for us to come together in support of fundraising initiatives.”

Dame Mary Peters at home, talking of her life to The News Letters Geoff Hill. Pic Colm O'Reilly 8-07-08

Mr Aiken added: “on behalf of the governing body I wish to thank the sub-group of governors who have organised the Centenary Dinner.”

The evening begins with a reception at 7pm, followed by a four-course meal at 7.30pm and after-dinner entertainment from the ‘Stonewall Wedding and Function Band’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The College also welcomes high quality raffle items and sponsors for the evening. Any interest in such donations should be made via email to: info@pc.portadown.ni.sch.uk and marked FAO Chairman PC 100.

The event will be held at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7pm. Tickets are £75 plus booking fee and are now on sale and available only via: Buy tickets – Portadown College Centenary Dinner – Seagoe Hotel, Fri 8 Mar 2024 7:00 PM - 12:00AM (tickettailor.com)