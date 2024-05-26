Gloria Hunniford 'deeply honoured' to receive Freedom of the Borough in area of Northern Ireland she grew up in
The popular personality was recognised at an official ceremony held at the council’s civic headquarters, The Palace Demesne in Armagh on Saturday in the presence of family and friends.
Gloria became the first female ‘freeman’ in the borough and was awarded the prestigious honour in recognition for her outstanding contributions to broadcasting and her tireless charitable work.
Gloria said she was “deeply honoured” to receive the Freedom of the Borough, particularly as it comes from the area where she grew up.
"County Armagh and Portadown, my hometown, has always held a very special place in my heart, and to be recognised in this way is incredibly humbling – it’s great to be home.
"I want to thank the council for considering me for this honour and arranging this very special event with family and friends. I look forward to continuing my work and supporting the causes close to my heart.”
Known for her extensive career spanning over five decades in television and radio, Gloria has become a beloved media figure. Her work has touched the lives of millions, and her dedication to excellence and integrity in journalism has set a high standard for the industry.
In addition to her broadcasting achievements, Gloria is renowned for her significant charitable efforts. Following the tragic loss of her daughter, Caron Keating, to breast cancer in 2004, Gloria and her sons Paul and Michael established the Caron Keating Foundation, which has raised millions of pounds to support cancer patients and their families.
The Foundation significantly impacts individuals and families affected by cancer, providing grants to small charities across Northen Ireland and the UK. These grants fund essential services like counselling, hospice care, transportation for treatment, complementary therapies, and medical equipment.
In Northern Ireland, the Foundation supports Action Cancer’s mobile breast screening service, The Big Bus, which Gloria launched in 2006. This service has provided thousands of women with crucial early detection of breast cancer, making a profound impact and saving countless lives.
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough, Alderman Margaret Tinsley bestowed the honour to Gloria, stating: “It is with great pride to confer the Freedom of the Borough to celebrate Gloria’s connection to our community, combined with her professional achievements and the profound impact from supporting cancer patients and their families through The Caron Keating Foundation.”
The conferment of the Freedom of the Borough was attended by elected members, distinguished guests and cancer charities along with members of Gloria’s family. During the ceremony, Gloria was presented with a scroll to commemorate the prestigious occasion.
The Freedom of the Borough is the highest accolade that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council can bestow. It is awarded to individuals who have rendered eminent services to the borough or achieved distinction in their field.
Previous recipients have been former Portadown Football Club manager Ronnie McFall, who was conferred in 2017 and rugby star Dr Rory Best OBE, conferred in 2018.