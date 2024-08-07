Gortgonis Leisure Complex in Coalisland due to close as work on new hub progresses
The existing centre, including Gortgonis Gym, the changing pavilions, and the play park will close to the public on 31 August. Members of the public can still informally access the track and pitch during this phase, with existing Gortgonis Gym memberships being valid at other Council leisure facilities, including those nearby in Dungannon, Cookstown, and Moneymore.
Concept designs are being developed for the main works, which will construct a new building as a home for a gym and community hall, changing facilities, and community meeting rooms.
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell said, “The Council has been working tirelessly to bring this much needed project to fruition and our commitment to enhancing the health and well-being opportunities in our district continues unabated. This progress is hugely welcome and significant given Coalisland’s designation as a Neighbourhood Renewal Area and the potential these facilities have for improving the lives of local people.”
While the timings are yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated that work on the ground at Gortgonis will start before the summer of next year.
A meeting will be held later this month at the Cornmill Centre where concept designs will be on display and will be open to members of the public and all interested stakeholders.