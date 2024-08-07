Gortgonis Leisure Complex in Coalisland due to close as work on new hub progresses

The completion of a new leisure and community heath hub at the Gortgonis Leisure Complex in Coalisland is another step closer, as the existing complex is due to close at the end of this month to allow work to begin on dismantling the buildings to make way for a new Gaelscoil, to be built by the Education Authority on the site.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The existing centre, including Gortgonis Gym, the changing pavilions, and the play park will close to the public on 31 August. Members of the public can still informally access the track and pitch during this phase, with existing Gortgonis Gym memberships being valid at other Council leisure facilities, including those nearby in Dungannon, Cookstown, and Moneymore.

Concept designs are being developed for the main works, which will construct a new building as a home for a gym and community hall, changing facilities, and community meeting rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Ulster District Council Chairman, Councillor Eugene McConnell. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell said, “The Council has been working tirelessly to bring this much needed project to fruition and our commitment to enhancing the health and well-being opportunities in our district continues unabated. This progress is hugely welcome and significant given Coalisland’s designation as a Neighbourhood Renewal Area and the potential these facilities have for improving the lives of local people.”

While the timings are yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated that work on the ground at Gortgonis will start before the summer of next year.

A meeting will be held later this month at the Cornmill Centre where concept designs will be on display and will be open to members of the public and all interested stakeholders.