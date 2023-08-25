Graham Gardens and Wardsborough Road residents enjoy a summer get-together

People living in Graham Gardens and Wardsborough Road in Lisburn made the most of the recent sunshine with an outdoor get-together organised by Clanmil Housing.

The event was a chance for residents of the two adjoining apartment buildings to enjoy a barbecue lunch while catching up with neighbours, Clanmil colleagues, some of the Lisburn Neighbourhood Policing Team and representatives from local community-based organisations who provide advice and support.

Eddie Doran, Housing Officer with Clanmil said: “Having an event like this really helps to bring people together to chat with their neighbours and our colleagues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s also a good opportunity for us to welcome some of the organisations in Lisburn that we work closely with, as they provide essential services and support for people living here.”

Clanmil colleagues Eddie Doran (Housing Officer), Tim O’Malley (Housing Manager), Sandra Green (Tenancy Support Co-Ordinator) and Christina Lyttle (Tenancy Support Co-Ordinator). Pic credit: Clanmil Housing Association

One of those who attended was Pebbles Campbell, who is the co-ordinator for the Lisburn Food Bank at LCC Community Trust.

She said: “Working in partnership with Clanmil means that we can provide support and advice to anyone in need, whether that’s the food bank service, money or debt advice, or support with health and wellbeing.”

Robert, who has lived in the apartments since 2019, said he really enjoyed the event: “It was great to get together with the other people who live here and I hope we get to have more events like this.”

The two apartment buildings at Graham Gardens and Wardsborough Road are home to 67 people and were completed in 2019.