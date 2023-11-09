Craigavon Senior High School enjoyed another successful Prize Day last month acknowledging all the hard work and determination by students and staff throughout the academic year.

The Board of Governors welcomed Guest of Honour - Mr Jonathan White - to the presentation. Jonathan is a past pupil of Craigavon Senior High School who was Head Boy in 2010 and is now the NI Sales Manager for OVIA Lighting. We also welcomed his wife Mrs White who was Head Girl in 2010.

Left to Right Front Row: Georgia Byrne, Naomi Blair, Ellie Morton-Calvert, Jessica Hughes; Second Row: Rachel Warnock, Fausta Ziogaite, Poppy Walker, Jazlyn Martin; Third Row: Leo Walker, Samuel Ruddell, Ethan Rainey, Ryan Morris; Fourth Row: Gavin Dewart, Dylan Willis, Ethan Brooks, Denis Jegorov, Oliveira Logan, Ritchie-Cherry.

Principal, Ms Ruth Harkness said: “We gather here today to celebrate a theme that lies at the heart of our school: ‘Valuing Young People’ is a theme that embodies the core values of our school community and speaks to the essence of what we, as educators, aspire to achieve. Our school is not just a place of learning; it’s a place where young minds are nurtured, where dreams are forged, and where the future is shaped.

"As a community, we place an enormous emphasis on valuing the potential and promise that each young person brings to our school.”

Ms Harkness added: “The students we pay tribute today are a testament to the remarkable abilities and potential that exist within the young generation. They are the example of our collective hopes, and it is our responsibility, as educators and as a community, to provide them with the guidance, resources, and support they need to flourish.”

Front row left to right: Daniela Abilova, Marcia Correia, Martha Herbert. Back row left to right: Samuel Ruddell, Oliver Wade, Joshua Evans, Harry Castles.

With regards to the group of students who completed exam results Ms Harkness stated: “Last year’s stunning academic results has raised the bar higher! This is another year of continuous improvement with more students leaving CSHS with outstanding exam results. Our students have shown a remarkable dedication to their studies, a thirst for knowledge, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Their accomplishments are a testament to their hard work and the support of their teachers and parents. We celebrate their academic progress as an indicator of their potential. We are immensely proud of our students. Something that is valued extremely highly at Craigavon Senior High School.”

A special mention should go to following students for individual high achievement: Justas Augustavicius 6 A 2 B; Shakira McRoberts 1 A* 4 A 3 B; Girskis Kristupas 5 A 3 B; Caleb Freeburn 1 A* 3 A 3 B 1 C*; Matthew Boyd 5 A 2 B 1 C; Alan Stefanski 5 A 1 B 1 C*; Lucy McClelland 3 A 5 B.

Craigavon Senior High School is a school with ‘high ambitions and expectations for all our students and encourage them to work hard, be committed and conduct themselves well’.