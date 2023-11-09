Great achievements honoured at Craigavon Senior High School Prize Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Board of Governors welcomed Guest of Honour - Mr Jonathan White - to the presentation. Jonathan is a past pupil of Craigavon Senior High School who was Head Boy in 2010 and is now the NI Sales Manager for OVIA Lighting. We also welcomed his wife Mrs White who was Head Girl in 2010.
-
-
Principal, Ms Ruth Harkness said: “We gather here today to celebrate a theme that lies at the heart of our school: ‘Valuing Young People’ is a theme that embodies the core values of our school community and speaks to the essence of what we, as educators, aspire to achieve. Our school is not just a place of learning; it’s a place where young minds are nurtured, where dreams are forged, and where the future is shaped.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"As a community, we place an enormous emphasis on valuing the potential and promise that each young person brings to our school.”
Ms Harkness added: “The students we pay tribute today are a testament to the remarkable abilities and potential that exist within the young generation. They are the example of our collective hopes, and it is our responsibility, as educators and as a community, to provide them with the guidance, resources, and support they need to flourish.”
With regards to the group of students who completed exam results Ms Harkness stated: “Last year’s stunning academic results has raised the bar higher! This is another year of continuous improvement with more students leaving CSHS with outstanding exam results. Our students have shown a remarkable dedication to their studies, a thirst for knowledge, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Their accomplishments are a testament to their hard work and the support of their teachers and parents. We celebrate their academic progress as an indicator of their potential. We are immensely proud of our students. Something that is valued extremely highly at Craigavon Senior High School.”
A special mention should go to following students for individual high achievement: Justas Augustavicius 6 A 2 B; Shakira McRoberts 1 A* 4 A 3 B; Girskis Kristupas 5 A 3 B; Caleb Freeburn 1 A* 3 A 3 B 1 C*; Matthew Boyd 5 A 2 B 1 C; Alan Stefanski 5 A 1 B 1 C*; Lucy McClelland 3 A 5 B.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Craigavon Senior High School is a school with ‘high ambitions and expectations for all our students and encourage them to work hard, be committed and conduct themselves well’.
“As a key stage 4 specialist school within the Dickson plan, we are able to deliver an extensive range of level 2 courses that will allow for stretch and challenge for all our young people no matter of their interests or abilities. We are thrilled with the outstanding outcomes our young people regularly achieve, the care, guidance & support that all our staff provide is tremendous and leaves no student behind, this is founded on positive relationships between everyone. We believe that the outstanding provision of education provided at Craigavon Senior High School will enable your child to become successful and responsible citizens of the future.”