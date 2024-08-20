Great prizes on offer as preparations continue for Moree Community Association's 3rd Duck Race on Rock River

By Stanley Campbell
Published 20th Aug 2024, 17:01 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 17:02 BST
Co Tyrone-based Moree Community Association are hosting their 3rd annual Duck Race on Rock River, just outside Rock village, Dungannon, on Saturday August 24, with races starting at 6.30pm.

The spectacle involves hundreds of ducks racing down the river with a selection of great prizes on offer across all the races.

The charity contribution for this year's race is going towards Charis Cancer Care which is based just outside Cookstown.

Pictured are Keith Buchanan MLA, Chair of Moree Community Association and Arlene McEvoy from Charis Cancer Care. Credit: SuppliedPictured are Keith Buchanan MLA, Chair of Moree Community Association and Arlene McEvoy from Charis Cancer Care. Credit: Supplied
Pictured are Keith Buchanan MLA, Chair of Moree Community Association and Arlene McEvoy from Charis Cancer Care. Credit: Supplied

The event is proudly sponsored by Kerr Seasonal Services and Ramsay Fuels, with races and prizes sponsored by local businesses.

Everyone is invited to purchase their ducks from Moree Community Association members or Facebook page, come along with all the family, enjoy a barbecue and watch the races.

