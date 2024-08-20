Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Co Tyrone-based Moree Community Association are hosting their 3rd annual Duck Race on Rock River, just outside Rock village, Dungannon, on Saturday August 24, with races starting at 6.30pm.

The spectacle involves hundreds of ducks racing down the river with a selection of great prizes on offer across all the races.

The charity contribution for this year's race is going towards Charis Cancer Care which is based just outside Cookstown.

Pictured are Keith Buchanan MLA, Chair of Moree Community Association and Arlene McEvoy from Charis Cancer Care. Credit: Supplied

The event is proudly sponsored by Kerr Seasonal Services and Ramsay Fuels, with races and prizes sponsored by local businesses.

Everyone is invited to purchase their ducks from Moree Community Association members or Facebook page, come along with all the family, enjoy a barbecue and watch the races.