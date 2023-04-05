Independent Councillor Bobby Hadden and Alliance Alderman Noel Williams, who is also the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, will serve as chair and secretary respectively of the group which meets quarterly in Greenisland.
In a statement, Ald Williams said: “The group will be driving forward the Greenisland Development Framework which it hopes will see many upgrades and community projects come to fruition in the area by 2030.”
The local regeneration group was formed in 2015 as partnership of elected representatives and members of the community to progress a masterplan for the area.
Among the successful projects was the £200,000 refurbishment of Greenisland Community Centre, which saw the provision of increased disability access, an improved external façade and an upgrade of the existing roof.
It also included an enhanced multi-purpose floor in the main hall, refurbished toilet facilities and storage and improvements to the ceiling structure in the main hall.