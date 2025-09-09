Greenisland teenager raising funds for PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland charity with 100-mile walk
Ben Ingrey is undertaking the extraordinary challenge to mark National Suicide Prevention Month.
"I wanted to do something for a local charity, and by fundraising, I hope that this will create awareness and also help those in need by raising money for support,” the Carrickfergus Grammar School pupil said.
"This is a charity close to my heart, and I think that walking is a good exercise to help mental and physical health.”
The 14-year-old has already completed more than a third of his target by walking after school and at weekends mainly in the local area, said his mum Sharon. “He’s got a few of his friends involved as well which is great,” she added.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "We are incredibly proud of Ben’s commitment and believe his story is one that will inspire others - not only highlighting the importance of supporting suicide prevention, but also the power of young people taking positive action for change.”
To make a donation towards Ben's efforts for PIPS, visit his fundraising page here.
About PIPS
PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland Charity provides counselling and befriending support to individuals who are experiencing or have experienced suicidal thoughts or mental unwellness, as well as support to families and friends who have been touched by suicide.
Among the organisation’s life-saving services are a free, confidential counselling service, with continuous care with extended sessions as required; a crises walk in-service in Belfast, and a crisis telephone service at other locations during opening hours.