An award-winning football club has been praised for its community work in the Carrickfergus area.

A total of 70 meals per week are delivered to residents through a Greenisland Football Club initiative.

Knockagh Councillor Andrew Wilson highlighted the work of volunteers during a recent visit.

The Ulster Unionist representative said: "Thanks to Greenisland FC for inviting me out to their clubhouse this week. It was great to catch up with some of their committee members and hear about the tremendous work that the club are doing in the community.

Cllr Andrew Wilson with members of the Cuppa Club.

“They run a ‘Cuppa Club, set up to combat loneliness, develop friendships with games and food available. The club also deliver 70 meals a week to those in need in Greenisland and Carrickfergus.”

The Cuppa Club meets every Wednesday from 10.30 am at the clubhouse.

Greenisland FC received a UEFA Grassroots Club of the Year award in 2020. During the Covid-19 pandemic, club members delivered food packages to community groups and medication from pharmacies to those in need.

Furthermore, the club posted online skills competitions and organised football fun packs for children during the health emergency.

Greenisland FC also got behind 10-year-old Ben Dickinson when he spearheaded a campaign against hunger in Northern Ireland last year. With help from Manchester United and other organisations the Larne schoolboy raised enough money to fund thousands of meals for food poverty charity, FareShare.

