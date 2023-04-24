Register
Grief-stricken friends of teenager Ben Gillis lined the streets of Tandragee joining mourners for his funeral on Sunday

Young teenagers and friends of Ben Gillis joined mourners at his funeral on Sunday just days after his death aged 19.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:46 BST

Mr Gillis died last Wednesday in the Royal Victoria Hospital a few days after he was injured in a road traffic collision on the Marlacoo Road near Richhill on Sunday April 16.

The ‘precious son’ of Colin and Lynne, Ben was a popular young man who was a keen sportsman and football fan. He was laid to rest on Sunday in Ballymore Parish Churchyard.

Pacemaker Press 23/03/23 Family and Friends attend the funeral of Ben Gillis at Ballymore Parish Church in Tandragee on Sunday. Ben A talented footballer who played for Portadown club Hanover was involved in a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Marlacoo Road, Richhill on 16th of April. He remained critically ill in hospital until he sadly passed away on Wednesday evening. Pic PacemakerPacemaker Press 23/03/23 Family and Friends attend the funeral of Ben Gillis at Ballymore Parish Church in Tandragee on Sunday. Ben A talented footballer who played for Portadown club Hanover was involved in a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Marlacoo Road, Richhill on 16th of April. He remained critically ill in hospital until he sadly passed away on Wednesday evening. Pic Pacemaker
His heartbroken mother posted a song by Donna Taggart ‘Jealous of the Angels’ on Facebook saying: “Rest easy Ben. I am so proud to be your mother.”

A past pupil of Tandragee Junior High School Ben has been described as a kind young man with a passion for football. Though only 19 years old, he ‘lived life to the full’.

Pacemaker Press 23/03/23 Family and Friends attend the funeral of Ben Gillis at Ballymore Parish Church in Tandragee on Sunday. Ben A talented footballer who played for Portadown club Hanover was involved in a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Marlacoo Road, Richhill on 16th of April. He remained critically ill in hospital until he sadly passed away on Wednesday evening. Pic PacemakerPacemaker Press 23/03/23 Family and Friends attend the funeral of Ben Gillis at Ballymore Parish Church in Tandragee on Sunday. Ben A talented footballer who played for Portadown club Hanover was involved in a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Marlacoo Road, Richhill on 16th of April. He remained critically ill in hospital until he sadly passed away on Wednesday evening. Pic Pacemaker
His friends, many wearing football shirts, lined the route from his parent’s home to the Ballymore Parish Church.

Tributes were paid to the talented footballer, who played for Portadown club Hanover.

Dollingstown FC postponed its game with Hanover FC as a mark of respect to Ben. A one-minute applause was held in honour of Ben after the referee blew his whistle to start Saturday’s match between Portadown FC and Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park. His former team mates at Annagh United also held a minute’s silence prior to their match with Craigavon FC. Lurgan Town U19s match against Midway U19s also held a minute’s silence

The Orchard Leisure Centre in Armagh, where Ben worked, was closed for a few hours on Sunday to allow colleagues to pay their last respects.

Pacemaker Press 23/03/23 Family and Friends attend the funeral of Ben Gillis at Ballymore Parish Church in Tandragee on Sunday. Ben A talented footballer who played for Portadown club Hanover was involved in a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Marlacoo Road, Richhill on 16th of April. He remained critically ill in hospital until he sadly passed away on Wednesday evening. Pic PacemakerPacemaker Press 23/03/23 Family and Friends attend the funeral of Ben Gillis at Ballymore Parish Church in Tandragee on Sunday. Ben A talented footballer who played for Portadown club Hanover was involved in a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Marlacoo Road, Richhill on 16th of April. He remained critically ill in hospital until he sadly passed away on Wednesday evening. Pic Pacemaker
One person said: “Thoughts and prayers to all of Ben's family and friends. He was a friendly sweet young man who always had a chat and a smile any time you met him. He will be truly missed by everyone.”

Craigavon Senior High School said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of one of our former students, Ben Gillis. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.”

