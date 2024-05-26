Groups from Lurgan and Portadown receive share of £600,000 National Lottery funding in ABC council area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding of more than £600,000 to a variety of organisations in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

The welcome news is part of a wider announcement of over £10.5 million across Northern Ireland, including grass roots community organisations delivering vital activities to local people to reduce isolation and build connections.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Portadown Wellness Centre which will be using a £9,000 grant to run activities for young people from different areas to build relationships, discuss their challenges and learn new skills. The project will teach practical life skills and creative activities in a safe space where the young people can express themselves.

Alan McDowell, founder of Portadown Wellness Centre, said: “We are thrilled to launch our National Lottery funded programme. With a packed agenda ahead, this funding is pivotal in providing young people in our community with a creative avenue to enhance their education, skills, and overall wellbeing.

"A heartfelt thank you to The National Lottery Community Fund for their support in making this possible.”

Bolster Community has been awarded a £500,000 grant to support adults with autism from Armagh, Banbridge and Newry. The project will primarily support those without a formal diagnosis to build their confidence, access information, connect to services, and develop friendships. Over five years the project will work with participants, carers, families and the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, to guide activities which include training, mentoring, peer support and social evenings.

4th Portadown (St Mark's) Scout Group is using an £8,773 grant to buy new sports equipment and upgrade their sports markings on the scout hall floor. The project will improve the health and wellbeing and provide an accessible space for local groups to use for indoor sporting activities including wheelchair basketball and veterans soccer.

Drumellan Community Association in Craigavon will use a £17,200 grant over one year to upgrade the computer suite in their centre and provide free internet access for local people to use.

Mourneview and Grey Estates Community Association in Lurgan will be putting a £5,000 grant to run their crafts club for all ages, abilities and backgrounds in the community, including families who are new to the area. The project will build skills, improve wellbeing and create a sense of belonging.

Mullabrack LOL 1406, based outside Markethill, has been awarded a £10,531 grant to upgrade their kitchen facilities to allow the hall to be used for more activities and events for the whole community.

Knights of Ulster RBP 241, based near Richill, is using a £14,500 grant over one year to make improvements to Cloughan Hall. Work will include repairing the roof and ceilings of the kitchen and toilet areas, upgrading the fences and gating, and ensure the hall is accessible for people with disabilities who are attending community activities and events.

Donacloney LOL has been awarded a £19,994 grant which will be used over one year to upgrade their kitchen facilities and heating system so they can run cooking workshops in a comfortable space for the local community. The project will teach healthy eating, low-cost meal ideas and will bring people in this rural area together.

Lisavague LOL 76, based in Laurelvale, is using a £9,300 grant to make improvements to Lisavague Orange Hall. Work will include installing double glazed windows, new guttering and a ramp for disability access. This will make the hall more accessible and welcoming for the local community to use.

ABC Language Club in Banbridge has been awarded a £16,400 grant over two years to run Polish language, history and culture classes for local Polish children to maintain links with their families. The project will also run seasonal events to bring the local community together, improve awareness of Polish culture and support integration.

Hartford Friendship Club in Armagh is using an £8,990 grant to buy equipment and run activities for their members. Activities include day trips and flower arranging workshops to help people make connections and improve their wellbeing.

Kilmacrew District Rural and Community Group, based outside Banbridge, will put £9,980 grant to good use to repair the brick work on Whitehill Orange Hall and replace the guttering. The project will improve the facilities at the hall to ensure future activities can continue in this rural community.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “It’s incredible to see this £10.5 million of funding going to the charities, community organisations and voluntary groups which are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.

The Portadown Wellness Centre pottery class as part of their National Lottery funded programme. Picture: Portadown Wellness Centre.

"We’re proud to invest money raised by people who play the National Lottery back into communities, to strengthen them and improve lives. As part of our new strategy ‘It starts with community’, we’re developing a new large grant programme to continue to reach people most in need which will open in the autumn.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK. The National Lottery Community Fund is the largest non-statutory community funder in the UK.

It supports activities that create resilient communities that are more inclusive and environmentally sustainable and that will strengthen society and improve lives across the UK. The fund awards money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with the Government to distribute vital grants and funding from key Government programmes and initiatives.