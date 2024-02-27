Guard of honour as swimming champion Daniel Wiffen hosted by Armagh City Banbridge Craigavon Borough Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 22-year-old prevailed in the 1500 freestyle final in Qatar’s capital city, just days after becoming Ireland’s first world swimming champion with a victory in the 800m freestyle, claiming another gold medal.
Opening Monday night’s full council meeting (February 26) of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council, the Lord Mayor jokingly mentioned that she wanted to be the first to congratulate the star athlete – ahead of Councillor Liam Mackle (Sinn Féin, Lurgan DEA) who had also planned to do so.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She commented: “You should all have received your open announcements. One of the things I did notice actually was from Councillor Mackle, but I beat you to it, and that was asking for some recognition for Daniel Wiffen.”
Earlier that day, the Lord Mayor and members of council were delighted to congratulate the athlete upon his return from Doha. The world-class swimmer was proud to show the councillors his two gold medals in Craigavon Civic Centre, and also his trophy for Male Swimmer of the Meet.
He also told them about his fascinating life journey to date, from his first interest in swimming through his older brother Ben, to becoming world champion, and now looking forward to participating in his second Olympic Games in Paris this summer.
The Lord Mayor referred to that event with Daniel at Monday night’s council meeting: “Can I just say thank you to each and every one of you that made it along today. Councillor Julie Flaherty had [previously] asked for recognition for what Daniel had achieved, and today it just happens that he is world champion.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Many of the members across all of the parties were able to join with myself today to recognise him on the council for all of [his] achievements.
“So first of all, thank you members that made it along. The family really enjoyed your presence and the time that we spent, and again, well done and congratulations to Daniel.”
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter