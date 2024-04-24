Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson said: “Following fire damage at our Portadown branch we've looked carefully at the work needed to restore the branch, alongside how our customers have been using it. With customers visiting the branch less and most customers banking online or over the phone, our Portadown branch will not reopen. Customers can continue to manage their money through our mobile banking app, online, by calling us, or speaking to our Community Banker who will be in the Town Hall twice a week. Customers can also use the local Post Office and nearby free-to-use ATMs."

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax in Portadown, Co Armagh is to close permanently following fire in February, 2024.

-

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said banks ‘are exiting our towns wholesale’ and described it as a ‘big blow to staff, customers and the town centre as a whole’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Lockhart added: “Halifax in Portadown was significantly damaged in recent months, by fire, in a suspected arson attack. It caused immediate closure with the shutters having remained firmly shut since February. Community Banking has been set up in the Town Hall and help with vulnerable customers has been prioritised.”

“This is very disappointing news which was confirmed to me by management early this morning. It is a big blow to staff, customers and the town centre as a whole, leaving a large unoccupied building. On speaking with the Bank they informed me that this business decision has been made taking into consideration the now confirmed costs of repair and refurbishment alongside decreasing footfall.

"It was my understanding that in the immediate aftermath of the fire that there was a desire and efforts were being made to have the bank re-open but unfortunately a business decision has now be taken to close it with staff having been informed this morning.

"Banks are exiting our town centres wholesale. It is frustrating particularly for our businesses and customers who still like to physically visit the bank.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that up until January 2024, 80% of the Halifax personal customers already use other ways of banking, such as mobile, internet or phone banking, as well as other branches. Branch transactions at the Portadown branch fell more than 67% between 2019 and 2024 – which included the Pandemic.

The firm said that mobile banking gives people 24/7/365 access to their finances. "The nearby Post Office, which is a three minute walk away at 23 West Street, offers personal and business customers everyday banking services, access to cash, paying in of cheques, and more. The nearest free-to-use ATM is a short walk away (0.04 miles), and there are eight free-to-use ATMs within a quarter of a mile of the closing branch.

"Customers can use any Halifax branch for their banking, alongside other options such as the Post Office, online, mobile and telephone banking.

"Our Community Banker will continue to visit Portadown Town Hall every Monday and Tuesday between 9am-4pm, providing face to face services to customers, including making payments, account enquiries and online banking support for as long as the community needs it. You can find more information on our Community Bankers here.