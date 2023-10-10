It will be hard to hide from all the ‘spooktacular’ events and entertainment over the Halloween period in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area which a ‘fang-tastic’ series of events for young and older.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As ghoulish as it gets, the Halloween Carnival Parade on (Thursday 26 October) from ‘Rushfear’ Shopping Centre is hellishly good and one of the most exciting attractions of the season. Tiny little ghostly figures mingle with older more terrifying ones in the parade across the beastly bridge to the spooky grounds of South Lake Leisure Centre.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promises of great fun and plenty of activities as Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council announces all the events happening over the Halloween season across the entire district.

-

Always a spectacular event at the fireworks at the lakes are amazing. Many watch in awe as the night sky illuminates with a thrilling display of fireworks that will leave you spellbound. Beware, this year’s fireworks kick off at the earlier time of 7:30pm!!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Craigavon Golf and Ski is the place to be to blow the cobwebs away! Fly down the slippery slopes like a witch on a broomstick with sessions geared for individual tubing, family tubing and Halloween specials. This event can book out quickly so best to try and get your spot early.

Banbridge Leisure Centre will host a Halloween roller skating disco (Friday 27 October), so come along and let the fun times roll with spooky tunes, luminous lights and plenty of creepy characters and for the adults who also crave some Halloween thrills, check out the Zombie Zumba (Tuesday 31 October)!

Orchard Leisure Centre (Tuesday 31 October) and Richhill Recreation Centre (Monday 30 October) have multi-sports camps to keep any little spooks out of trouble over the Halloween break! All activities are delivered by the more friendly, less scary fitness instructors who promise tricks and treats!

Get dancing at the Dromore Community Centre’s deadly disco (Tuesday 31 October). Dressed up or not (Halloween costumes are optional) little guys and ghouls can boogie the night away with thrills, laughter, and deadly tunes! Don’t forget about the Games Room at Dromore Community Centre, which promises a hauntingly good time for all ages over the Halloween break!

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the more adventurous spooks out there, get your fangs into frightfully fun activities including archery, climbing wall, cycling and team games at South Lake Leisure Centre (Tuesday 31 October). That runs from 10am to 3pm at the South Lakes Watersports, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

And Rathfriland Community Centre is also hosting a fun Halloween activity day (Saturday 21 October). This runs from 2.30pm to 4pm or 4pm to 4.30pm and is for Under 11s.

Kids can’t have all the fun this Halloween! The over 50’s club at South Lake Leisure Centre invites you to a Halloween dance session, pumpkin carving and autumn flower arranging (Wednesday 25 October).

We also have something wicked for the mummies and devilish dads too! Enter the competition run by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council (opening 13 October) for a frighteningly fabulous pamper session, while watching the night sky come alive with a riot of colours fireworks display, at South Lake Health and Wellbeing Suite.