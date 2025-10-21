Hanna family holding Country Gospel Concert in Cookstown to raise funds for Sperrinview School
Tickets for the event which takes place in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown, on Friday, November 14, at 7.30pm, are now on sale.
The concert features John Porter, Grace Montgomery and the Sperrinview Choir.
Spokesperson Mark Hanna said everyone is welcome to come along to the fundraiser.
"All proceeds on the night will be going to Sperrinview Special School in Dungannon,” he stressed.
Tickets cost £12, including refreshments, are now available by contacting Mark on 07927666651.
Sperrinview School first opened in September 1997 and currently caters for 106 pupils, drawn from the South and East Tyrone areas.
It caters for young people with severe learning disabilites from pre-school to 19 years.
There has been two extensions carried out over the years providing classrooms, sensory garden, specialised play areas, two multi sensory rooms, sensory areas, soft play room, library, and a toy library.