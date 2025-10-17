New short story collection by Tyrone author is both funny and touchingly profound

A Co Tyrone author draws deeply on his life overseas in a new collection of short stories 'Bird of Paradox and Other Tales’ - which has recently been published.

Family and friends joined John Devlin for the launch of the collection in Noir Coffee, Cookstown, on October 1.

The former English teacher has spent years living and working in China and other South East Asian countries as well as France, and Italy.

His short stories are both laugh-out-loud funny and touchingly profound.

Author John Devlin pictured with Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone who attended the book launch. Credit: Supplied

Drawing on his experience of living overseas, John channels his unique perspective to craft fictional situations that are at once authentic, humorous and deeply moving.

The result is a sharply oberved and very entertaining read that will resonate with anyone who has ever travelled, loved, or simply observed the quirk of human connection.

Now living back in Tyrone, John has gone from teaching stories to writing them, capturing the essence of life at home and abroad with a keen eye.

Pictured at the launch for John Devlin's new book Bird of Paradox and Other Tales. Credit: Supplied

"Some tales are funny others lean toward the tragic, but all live in the space where humour and hardship meet," he said.

For him storytelling is more than memory - “it's a way of keeping the road alive, one tale at a time."

The local author read from the collection during the launch event in Cookstown, and took questions from those who attended.

‘Birds of Paradox and Other Tales’ is now available from Sheehy’s store at William Street in Cookstown, as well as other good bookshops.

It can also be purchased from Amazon.