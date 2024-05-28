Hannah Johns: Belfast renal nurse crowned Miss Northern Ireland 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 24-year-old impressed the panel of judges at Monday night’s final in the Europa Hotel, giving her the winning edge over 27 other finalists, to acquire the crown from previous title holder Kaitlyn Clarke.
The gala final was a glamorous affair hosted by fashionista and Cool FM radio presenter, Rebecca McKinney alongside comedian Aaron Butler.
Hannah said she was “absolutely delighted” to achieve the title and “be given the opportunity to represent Northern Ireland in this way”.
"Taking part in the contest has been such an immense experience and I never thought I would come this far. I’ve always looked up to previous Miss Northern Ireland winners, so I hope to follow in their footsteps and become a positive role model for other local girls. The competition has already been such a life changing experience and I have made friends for life and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for me,” she said.
Contest organiser and managing director of Belfast modelling agency ACA Models, Victoria Withers said: “We are thrilled that Hannah has won the title. Although the standard of talent has been extremely high this year, Hannah has really sparkled throughout the contest and she certainly wowed the judging panel on the night.”
Hannah will receive a prize package worth thousands of pounds including a year’s modelling contract with ACA Models and an all-expenses paid trip to Miss World.
Runners-up on the night were 19-year-old Poppy Newell from Kilkeel who came second in the contest and Lauren Walshe, aged 23, from Antrim who was third.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.