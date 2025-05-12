The Harbourview Hotel in Carnlough – formerly The Londonderry Arms – will officially open to the public next week, following a £1.6m redevelopment and the creation of 45 new jobs.

One of Ireland’s most historic country house hotels, the popular coastal property has undergone an ambitious facelift over the past year.

Following recent soft openings of its bars and restaurants, The Harbourview Hotel will open to overnight guests from Monday, May 19.

The hotel was acquired by a consortium headed by hotelier Adrian McLaughlin, master Irish whiskey distiller, Darryl McNally and entrepreneur Carl Harrison in summer 2024.

Co-owners Darryl McNally and Adrian McLaughlin toast the official opening of the Harbourview Hotel in Carnlough with general manager, Paul Truscott. Picture: Bradley Quinn

Over the last 12 months, the trio – who also own Outwalker and Limavady Whiskey – completed an extensive yet sensitive restoration of the property.

Described as Ireland’s first whiskey hotel, The Harbourview is poised to capitalise on the growing whiskey tourism market in Ireland. The hotel bar will serve a collection of more than 300 whiskeys, alongside classic whiskey cocktails and a collection of exclusive whiskey tasting flights.

Co-owner Adrian McLaughlin, a Ballymena native with extensive experience running some of Ireland’s top hotels, said: “We are excited that our vision for this historic hotel will soon become a reality.

"From the outset, we have endeavoured to build on the legacy of this landmark building, which has been at the cornerstone of the local community for generations.

The Coach House at The Harbourview Hotel. Picture: Bradley Quinn

"The people of Carnlough and the surrounding areas have welcomed us with open arms; and it’s been heartening to see the incredibly positive response from the local community in recent months.

"We’ve poured our passion for Irish whiskey into the development of our unique food and beverage offerings and exciting events programmes. We look forward to toasting the opening of Ireland’s first whiskey hotel, with our first guests in the weeks and months ahead.”

The hotel’s new name is a tribute to the village’s picturesque harbour views and signals a new chapter for the hotel, built in in 1848 by Frances Anne Vane Tempest, and once owned by Sir Winston Churchill.

Retaining stunning features including open fires and original terrazzo flooring, the new hotel features a newly refurbished bar, lounge and restaurant, blending timeless charm and modern Irish hospitality.

Each of the 35 elegantly appointed bedrooms at The Harbourview Hotel have been completely redecorated and revamped. Picture: Bradley Quinn

Each of the 35 elegantly appointed bedrooms have been completely redecorated and revamped, blending contemporary luxury with timeless style.

A diverse programme of events and tasting experiences are planned, with world-famous heritage brands including Midleton and The Macallan sitting alongside Copeland, Bushmills, Ardbeg, Shortcross, plus The Harbourview’s own Outwalker and Limavady whiskeys.

The programme also includes boat trips to Islay for guided distillery tours.

The Carnlough Whiskey Festival from August 20-23 is a key event on the hotel’s schedule this summer, promising four days of whiskey, music and craic.

The hotel is also poised to whet the appetite for food lovers. The Coach House bar and brasserie offers all day dining from 12 noon – 8.30pm daily, and a special Sunday Lunch menu from 12 noon – 5pm. The menu includes hearty homecooked food that evokes a sense of nostalgia, with classic Irish favourites such as seafood chowder, beer battered fish and chips, Guinness braised daube of beef, bacon chop with champ and cabbage and a whiskey chicken stack.

Bookings are now being taken for weddings and private events in The Harbourview’s impressive new MacAuley Suite.