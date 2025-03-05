Pupils from schools in Ballyclare, Carrickfergus and Larne have received a frank road safety message during the award-winning Roadsafe Roadshow.

Presented at Carrickfergus Amphitheatre to over 500 students, the talk aims to alert young drivers to the risks they are exposed to when travelling in a vehicle.

The hard-hitting roadshow was devised by the PSNI’s Road Policing Unit and is supported by AXA Insurance and the Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership.

Recognising that young people aged 25 and under are one of the age groups most at risk of being killed or seriously injured on our roads, the initiative aims to bring its message to those about to start out on what will, hopefully, be a long and safe motoring career.

The roadshow, which so far has been seen by tens of thousands of teenagers across all of Northern Ireland, depicts graphically how an ordinary night out, can end in tragedy or in some cases, a permanent disability. Photo: Cheryl Brownlee MLA

It depicts graphically how an ordinary night out can end in tragedy or in some cases, a permanent disability.

The story is told by a police officer, a paramedic, a fire officer, an accident and emergency consultant, a young man who was jailed following a serious road traffic collision he was involved in, and a young person who was paralysed following a horrific collision.

East Antrim MLA Cheryl Brownlee with PSNI officers and students at the Roadsafe Roadshow. Photo: Cheryl Brownlee MLA

East Antrim MLA Cheryl Brownlee, who was in attendance, praised the initiative. “Events like the Roadsafe Roadshow are crucial in reinforcing the importance of safe driving among young people,” she said.

"The powerful stories shared serve as a reminder that the decisions we make on the road can have life-altering consequences. I want to thank the PSNI, emergency services, and all those involved for their dedication to saving lives and ensuring our young drivers are fully aware of the dangers they may face.

"We would also like to commend the schools who took part in this important event: Ballyclare High School, Larne High School, Ulidia Integrated College, Carrickfergus Grammar School, and Larne Grammar School.

"By continuing to educate young drivers and reinforce the message of responsible driving, initiatives like the Roadsafe Roadshow play a vital role in making Northern Irelands roads safer for everyone.”