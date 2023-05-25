A call out has been made for stewards to work in the VIP section at Harry Styles concert taking place at Slane Castle County Meath in June.

Slane gigs are always a hit with the glitterati and this year’s gig on June 10th is already sold out.

A security firm is now on the lookout for stewards to work at the gig, particularly the VIP areas at the concert.

Harry Styles is due to play Slane Castle, Co Meath, Ireland in June.

In an online post the firm stated: “Wanted; stewards to work in exclusive VIP areas at the Harry styles concert in Slane castle on Saturday the 10th of June…no previous experience is necessary as training will be provided, you must be at least 18 yrs old to apply for these posts.