Slane gigs are always a hit with the glitterati and this year’s gig on June 10th is already sold out.
A security firm is now on the lookout for stewards to work at the gig, particularly the VIP areas at the concert.
-
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
In an online post the firm stated: “Wanted; stewards to work in exclusive VIP areas at the Harry styles concert in Slane castle on Saturday the 10th of June…no previous experience is necessary as training will be provided, you must be at least 18 yrs old to apply for these posts.
"If you are interested in working at his concert or having a summer job working at all major outdoor summer concerts in Ireland or in the 3 arena Dublin ……please contact [email protected]”