Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Harry Styles gig: Stewards wanted to work in VIP section at Slane Castle County Meath

A call out has been made for stewards to work in the VIP section at Harry Styles concert taking place at Slane Castle County Meath in June.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 25th May 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 12:00 BST

Slane gigs are always a hit with the glitterati and this year’s gig on June 10th is already sold out.

A security firm is now on the lookout for stewards to work at the gig, particularly the VIP areas at the concert.

-

Harry Styles is due to play Slane Castle, Co Meath, Ireland in June.Harry Styles is due to play Slane Castle, Co Meath, Ireland in June.
Harry Styles is due to play Slane Castle, Co Meath, Ireland in June.
Most Popular
Read More
Mum's fear for children as video shows Craigavon 'heroin' den littered with disc...

-

In an online post the firm stated: “Wanted; stewards to work in exclusive VIP areas at the Harry styles concert in Slane castle on Saturday the 10th of June…no previous experience is necessary as training will be provided, you must be at least 18 yrs old to apply for these posts.

"If you are interested in working at his concert or having a summer job working at all major outdoor summer concerts in Ireland or in the 3 arena Dublin ……please contact [email protected]

Related topics:Harry StylesIreland