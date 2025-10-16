Causeway Coast and Glens Council is exploring a new Health and Wellbeing space as part of the Cushendall Innovation Centre and wants to hear the views of the public.

The Council is set to receive £72m of capital funding from the NI Executive through its Growth Deal, which will be used to support a range of projects under the themes of Tourism & Regeneration, Infrastructure, and Innovation.

Councillors have selected the Cushendall Innovation Centre under the Tourism & Regeneration theme. It is hoped that an investment will support a second phase of development, building on the successful refurbishment of the Old Police Station, which saw much-needed office space created.

It is anticipated that the second phase, with both a business and a community focus, will introduce Health & Wellbeing support right into the heart of the village, alongside existing and new businesses.

To secure the funding from the NI Executive, a business case must be developed and approved by government. Among other things, this business case must show that there is need and demand for the project and that it can be financially sustainable over the long term.

Causeway Coast and Glebs Council has launched a survey which explores the development of Health & Wellbeing space within the Cushendall Innovation Centre – a shared space designed to support community health, mental wellness, and social connection, complementary to other existing facilities.

The five-minute survey ca be accessed via this link https://arcg.is/15iWr13

Closing date for completing the survey is Wednesday, November 12.