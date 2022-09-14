Health and Social Care arrangements for Monday

Hospital services

On Monday (September 19), the Trusts will be operating enhanced Bank Holiday services in order to reduce the impact on patients and service users. Trusts will be offering a range of services in addition to those ordinarily provided on a Bank Holiday.

This means they will endeavour to maintain as many scheduled inpatient, day case and diagnostics services as possible with priority given to those people with greatest clinical need. Chemotherapy sessions will also be maintained.

Where care will be affected by the Bank Holiday, the relevant Trust will be in contact with patients.

GP Services

GP practices will be closed on Monday, September 19.

Anyone who requires urgent medical care when their GP surgery is closed and cannot wait until they reopen, should contact GP Out of Hours. GP Out of Hours will be operate from 6pm on Friday 16 September to 8am on Tuesday 20 September.

Community Pharmacies

The majority of community pharmacies will be closed and a pharmacy rota will be in place. Anyone needing a pharmacy on Monday 19 September 2022, please check the rota to find a pharmacy.

Dental Practices

Anyone experiencing a dental problem, should ring their dental surgery or if they are not registered with a dentist, they should contact a local dentist. Dentists will have arrangements in place to offer advice, prescription for pain relief or management of your urgent dental condition.

Optometry practices (Opticians)

Anyone who has an urgent eye problem on Monday 19 September, should contact their local Optometrist in the first instance. If that Optometry practice is closed and the eye problem is very urgent and cannot wait until normal opening hours, please contact the nearest hospital Emergency Department.

Out of hours Emergency Social Work Service

For social care emergency on Monday 19 September, please call the Regional Emergency Social Work Service 028 9504 9999.