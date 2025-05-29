Councillor Julie Flaherty has paid an emotional tribute to 13-year-old Katie Laverty, from Richmond Drive in Tandragee, who tragically passed away on May 8.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at Tuesday’s (May 27) ABC Council meeting, the Portadown representative revealed that her late son Jake was born just two days after Katie, in the same maternity ward at Craigavon Area Hospital. Katie was born on May 17, 2011, followed by Jake on May 19.

Cllr Flaherty and her husband Wayne tragically lost Jake on May 21, 2013, just two days after his second birthday, and the Portadown representative has on occasions mentioned her own sense of loss during council meetings, which is why she said she could relate to what the Laverty family is going through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Flaherty commented: “I’m often very conflicted regarding this particular section of the meeting, but this one is personal. I’d like to take a moment to extend my deepest condolences to the Laverty family on the heart-breaking loss of their beloved daughter Katie.

Katie Laverty. Photo: family photograph

“Katie was born at the same time as my son Jake and their paths crossed in those early days of life, many a time lying beside each other on the old 3 North Children’s Ward. Both our children would have been 14 just last week.

Difficult Time

“Her passing is a sorrow that is felt by many, and one that touches me personally. So, on behalf of the Ulster Unionist group, and from the depths of my own broken heart, I offer our sympathy and support to the Laverty family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Referring to Katie’s parents, Cathy and Jason, and her sisters, Poppy and Maisie, the Portadown representative continued: “Cathy, Jason, Poppy and Maisie, I will walk this path with you. May they find comfort in their memories and the love that surrounds them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Julie Flaherty. Photo: ABC Council

Cllr Keith Ratcliffe (TUV) said he too knew the family circle: “Katie Laverty, aged just 13, has left us far too soon. Her parents, Jason and Cathy, I have known for a lifetime, and to watch them endure unimaginable grief is heart-wrenching.

“Katie was born with serious health challenges and unique needs, which meant she was no stranger to hospitals. Yet, despite the hardship that Katie faced, her spirit shone brighter than words can capture.

“A beautiful service of thanksgiving was held in Ballymore Parish Church, and in keeping with Katie’s vibrant personality, the family requested that bright colours be worn to celebrate Katie’s life. A symbol of the joy and light that she brought to this world.

“Even in the face of her struggles, Katie really shone brightly for everyone. During the service, the doctor who treated Katie shared his profound admiration for her strength, telling us how much he had learned from her, and how deeply her memory would stay with him forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Keith Ratcliffe. Photo: ABC Council

“The love Katie’s family has for her was abundantly clear, especially her parents, Jason and Cathy. Also her twin sisters, Maisie and Poppy, spoke so movingly about her at the service.

“Their words were raw, filled with love, and raw emotion filled the air, and to be honest, there wasn’t a dry eye in the church. It was clear to everyone present that Katie touched the hearts of all who knew her.

Deepest Condolences

“Though her time with us was far too brief, her impact was immeasurable. Heaven has gained another angel. My deepest condolences go out to Jason, Cathy, Maisie, Poppy, and the entire Laverty and Acheson family. During this painful time, please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Alderman Paul Berry. Photo: ABC Council

Being from Tandragee, Alderman Paul Berry said he too knew the family and referred to Katie’s parents as “personal friends”. He stated: “I would also like to be associated with the remarks on the very sad passing of young Katie Laverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Jason and Cathy for many years. They’re personal friends and I know for the [past] 13 years they’ve walked a very difficult, challenging but a blessed time for them as well.

“As they said at the house in the evening of the wake, they wouldn’t have changed it for one moment.”

Ald Berry went on to pay tribute to Katie’s parents, sisters and grandparents for their “care, attention, love and compassion”.

He continued: “It was a team effort and they’ll recognise that themselves, because of the care and attention that wee Katie required. And they wouldn’t have changed it for a moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst it is deeply sorrowing for them and for us as a community, the number of people at the funeral and at the wake was a clear sign of the love and commitment that people locally had to the family.

“Whilst there’s much pain and much sorrow, our hearts do go out to them, and we continue to think of them in our prayers.

“Julie has walked that path, and our hearts go out to her as well. Even days before wee Katie had died, Julie had been in regular contact.

“Julie really helped the family through, because she walked that difficult path, so her commitment and her help to them was not in vain, and I think it’s important that we acknowledge that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wee Katie is now in Heaven. Whilst she is in no more pain, her parents, and Maisie and Poppy and the grandparents have that massive loss in their hearts. Our prayers go out to them.”

Alderman Gareth Wilson also wished to convey his condolences to the grieving family, on behalf of the DUP: “On behalf of our party, we would like to be associated with all those remarks that have been made, and we send our condolences also to the family of the late Katie at this time.”

Cllr Bróna Haughey (SF) was anxious to pay her respects too: “On behalf of Sinn Féin, I would like to pass on our condolences to the family of Katie Laverty on her sad passing. May she rest in peace.”

Cllr Peter Lavery (Alliance) echoed Cllr Haughey’s remarks: “On behalf of my own grouping I’d like to concur with all the remarks made, and pass on our condolences to Katie’s family, her loved ones and all those who feel her passing at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concluding, Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage commented: “We will see that a letter is sent off to the family, and indeed our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad time.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter