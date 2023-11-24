Work on an impressive new facility at Loughborough University has earned Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers a top environmental award.

The leading construction firm received an award for Environmental Best Practice at the prestigious Green Apple Environment Awards.

Designed to recognise worldwide organisations that show innovation and commitment to being environmentally responsible, Henry Brothers received the accolade for its work on SportPark Pavilion 4, built for Loughborough University.

Ian Taylor, managing director at Henry Brothers Construction, said: “It is fantastic to have been recognised on an international level for our efforts to help Loughborough University decarbonise its estate.

SportPark Pavilion 4, built for Loughborough University. Picture: release by Henry Brothers.

"Having achieved Passivhaus Classic accreditation, widely regarded as the most challenging energy efficiency and comfort standards in the world, SportPark Pavillion 4 adds to our already impressive portfolio of sustainable builds.

"This accolade is testament to the dedication of our staff to make a meaningful impact on the communities in which we operate and further strengthens our commitment to net zero.”

In 2022, Henry Brothers launched its ‘Journey to Net Zero’ strategy, outlining ambitious plans to reduce its carbon emissions by two per cent each year by 2030.

The award, presented at the Houses of Parliament, builds on these commitments and affirms the company’s dedication to sustainable partnerships.

Joel Callow, founding director of Beyond Carbon Associates, worked alongside Henry Brothers to obtain Passivhaus Classic accreditation for the build.

Joel said: “We are delighted that one of our favourite Passivhaus projects has won this prestigious award.