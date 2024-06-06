Henry Brothers returns as sponsor of annual Mid Ulster Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With its roots deeply embedded in Mid Ulster, Henry Brothers’ sponsorship of the Mid Ulster Business Awards underscores its steadfast dedication to fostering innovation, growth, and community well-being.

As a family-owned organisation headquartered in Magherafelt, Henry Brothers is honoured to be part of the vibrant and dynamic business community that defines Mid Ulster.

The Mid-Ulster Business Awards provide an opportunity to not only recognise the outstanding achievements of local businesses, but to also highlight the innovative spirit and entrepreneurial drive that fuel the region’s economic growth.

From small local businesses to larger organisations, these awards provide a platform to showcase the diversity and resilience of Mid-Ulster’s business community.

Guests from headline sponsors Henry Bros pictured at the 2023 Mid-Ulster Business Awards. Picture: Tony Hendron

Henry Brothers’ involvement in the Mid-Ulster Business Awards forms part of its commitment to acting responsibly and enriching the community in which it operates.

Henry Brothers understands that local businesses play an important role in promoting prosperity within the community. With this in mind, the business actively spearheads initiatives that aim to create employment opportunities and support community development as part of wider projects such as the Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership.

The business also invests in local projects that enhance the quality of life for residents, including educational outreach programmes and environmental conservation efforts.

Through prioritising community development, Henry Brothers aims to create a sustainable and inclusive future for everyone in Mid Ulster, ensuring that it remains altogether stronger and establishing Mid Ulster as an excellent location for productivity and economic activity.

The Mid Ulster Business Awards are more than just a celebration, they are a reflection of the collective ambition of local businesses to build a stronger, more prosperous community.

This year’s awards will be presented at a glittering gala dinner in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Thursday, November 14. For more details and how to enter go to www.mid ulster business awards.co.uk

There are 13 categories to enter this year, covering all aspects of business and industry, including the exciting new Best Pub or Bar, Sustainability, Employer of the Year, and Best Restaurant awards.