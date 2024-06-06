Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s Mid Ulster Business Awards – one of the most prestigious events in the local calendar - has been launched.

Hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, the awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the Mid Ulster area.

Nominations are now open for this year’s awards, which will be presented at a glittering gala dinner in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Thursday, November 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These fabulous annual awards regularly welcome more than 150 attendees from across the local business community who come together to network and celebrate the vital role they sector play in the economic success of the Mid Ulster region.

The prizewinners at the 2023 Mid-Ulster Business Awards which were held in the Royal Hotel, Cookstown. Also included are compere, Adrian Logan, front left, and Julie McKeown, front centre, of main sponsors, Henry Brothers. Picture: Tony Hendron

Guests at the awards ceremony evening will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, three-course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves, which promise to have the audience on their feet as the very best of Mid-Ulster businesses in 2024 are celebrated.

There are 13 categories to enter covering all aspects of business and industry, including the exciting new Best Pub or Bar, Sustainability, Employer of the Year, and Best Restaurant awards. There really is a category to cover every business so don’t miss out on this great opportunity.

For more details on the awards and how to enter go to www.mid ulster business awards.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks are extended to headline sponsor Henry Brothers Ltd and category sponsors McNicholl Caravans, Cavanagh Kelly, Edge Innovate and Food Doc for their support.

A spokesperson for Henry Brothers Ltd said: "This is our seventh year as headline sponsor and the reason we continue to support these awards is because there is something for everyone, from the long-established well-known companies to the new start that is thriving and just beginning to grow.