Mid Ulster Business Awards 2024: entries now invited for prestigious annual event
Hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, the awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the Mid Ulster area.
Nominations are now open for this year’s awards, which will be presented at a glittering gala dinner in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Thursday, November 14.
These fabulous annual awards regularly welcome more than 150 attendees from across the local business community who come together to network and celebrate the vital role they sector play in the economic success of the Mid Ulster region.
Guests at the awards ceremony evening will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, three-course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves, which promise to have the audience on their feet as the very best of Mid-Ulster businesses in 2024 are celebrated.
There are 13 categories to enter covering all aspects of business and industry, including the exciting new Best Pub or Bar, Sustainability, Employer of the Year, and Best Restaurant awards. There really is a category to cover every business so don’t miss out on this great opportunity.
For more details on the awards and how to enter go to www.mid ulster business awards.co.uk
Thanks are extended to headline sponsor Henry Brothers Ltd and category sponsors McNicholl Caravans, Cavanagh Kelly, Edge Innovate and Food Doc for their support.
A spokesperson for Henry Brothers Ltd said: "This is our seventh year as headline sponsor and the reason we continue to support these awards is because there is something for everyone, from the long-established well-known companies to the new start that is thriving and just beginning to grow.
"We want to help recognise the hard work and determination that it takes for these businesses to succeed in very challenging market conditions. It’s the people behind these organisations that make Mid Ulster a great place to live and do business. Sponsorship categories are already being snapped up, and more award categories have been added this year so there is absolutely no reason for not entering yours!"