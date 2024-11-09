Here's when the Christmas lights are being switched on in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough

A brand new festive ‘Santa on Tour’ campaign has been launched by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The initiative is billed as ‘the hottest show’ around for local communities wishing to celebrate this year’s Christmas season in style.

Santa, Mrs Claus and an entourage of playful elves will be embark on a jolly jaunt around the borough in a dazzling red bus, stopping off in towns along the way to switch on the Christmas lights.

A programme of fun-filled festivities, which the council says will be ‘exciting, engaging and entertaining in equal measure’, will begin when ‘Santa on Tour’ kicks off on Friday, November 15.

Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy, Mrs Claus and the elves invite local communities to join Santa as he rolls in on his dazzling red bus to present a sparkling programme of seasonal celebrations. Picture: ABC Borough Council

With Santa headlining as the star attraction, families can expect an action-packed stage show, a fantastic line-up of entertainment and lots of festive activities.

"An enchanting time is guaranteed for audiences of all ages, with a host of live performances from schools, community groups, local artists and professional acts ready to provide an extravaganza of music, song and dance to keep everyone entertained,” a council spokesperson said.

"Capture magical moments as larger than life stilt walkers, amazing acrobats, interactive jugglers, fire and LED performers on a walkabout around each town provide the perfect photo opportunity. In addition to face painting and balloon modelling activities, there’s arts and crafts for children to get creative and make baubles and crackers to take home.”

Locals and visitors alike are invited to be part of the magical ‘Santa on Tour’ adventure as he continues his tour of the borough until early December.

Lord Mayor of ABC borough, Councillor Sarah Duffy, said: “Our ‘Santa on Tour’ campaign promises to deliver an unrivalled programme of entertaining events and activities that make our borough a must-visit destination during the much-anticipated countdown to Christmas.

"I’m really looking forward to getting out and about in our city, towns and villages to take in the heartwarming scenes of communities coming together to celebrate the spirit of the season.

"I’m also delighted to hear that we have been able to work closely with local communities in each area, enabling them to put their own unique stamp on their Christmas festivities.

"Let’s support local businesses and hospitality providers who really need your custom at this busy time of year.”

Here are the dates and times of the Christmas lights switch-on around the borough. The ‘Santa on Tour’ bus will appear at the switch-on events marked with *:

Portadown * : Friday, November 15, 6pm - 9pm.

: Friday, November 15, 6pm - 9pm. Lurgan * : Saturday, November 16, 5pm - 8pm.

: Saturday, November 16, 5pm - 8pm. Craigavon (Brownlow) * : Wednesday, November 20, 4pm - 6pm.

: Wednesday, November 20, 4pm - 6pm. Markethill : Friday, November 22, 6pm - 8.30pm.

Friday, November 22, 6pm - 8.30pm. Richhill : Wednesday, November 27, 6pm - 8.30pm.

Wednesday, November 27, 6pm - 8.30pm. Donaghcloney * : Thursday, November 28, 6pm - 8.30pm.

: Thursday, November 28, 6pm - 8.30pm. Banbridge * : Friday, November 29, 5pm - 8pm.

: Friday, November 29, 5pm - 8pm. Tandragee: Friday, November 29, 6pm - 8.30pm.

Friday, November 29, 6pm - 8.30pm. Rathfriland: Friday, November 29, 6pm - 8.30pm.

Friday, November 29, 6pm - 8.30pm. Dromore * : Saturday, November 30, 4pm - 7pm.

: Saturday, November 30, 4pm - 7pm. Armagh *: Sunday, December 1, 1pm - 4pm.

Sunday, December 1, 1pm - 4pm. Keady: Thursday, December 5, 6pm - 8.30pm.

Thursday, December 5, 6pm - 8.30pm. Waringstown *: Friday, December 6, 6pm - 7.30pm.

The Christmas lights will be switched on in Armagh City as part of the Georgian Festival taking place from Thursday, November 28 to Sunday, December 1, Therefore, this event on Sunday, December 1 will host the ‘Santa on Tour’ experience only.