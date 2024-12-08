High Sherriff for Co Antrim pays a visit to Habitat for Humanity Restore in Lisburn

The High Sheriff for County Antrim, Patricia Perry, recently spent some time alongside staff and volunteers at Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Lisburn.

Although the High Sheriff’s historical responsibilities, dating back to 1343 in County Antrim, related to the maintenance of Law and Order and to the collection of taxes the role has evolved considerably over the centuries.

There are still some formal legal responsibilities but High Sheriffs also now take a keen interest in the work being undertaken by volunteers and by community organisations across the County.

As the current holder of this ancient office, Patricia has been keen during her year in post to learn more about the work being undertaken by groups such as Habitat and to see for herself the contribution being made to the local community.

High Sheriff along with David Morrow, ReStore manager(left hand side) as well as volunteers from PowerNI. Pic credit: High Sheriff for County Antrim

ReStore is Habitat for Humanity's social enterprise which directly tackles poverty and offers help to families in terms of access to low cost home improvement materials.

The organisation also provides training and employability support as well as helping to divert tons of material from landfill thereby protecting the planet.

In recognition of the work being undertaken by ReStore in Lisburn, Patricia presented a ‘County Antrim High Sheriff Certificate of Appreciation’ to the organisation in recognition of the important contribution which it makes to the local community.

High Sheriff, Patricia Perry, presents 'Certificate of Appreciation' to Jenny Williams, Chief Executive, Habitat for Humanity Ireland. Pic credit: High Sheriff for County Antrim

Currently there is a High Sheriff exhibition on display at Lisburn Museum which highlights some of the historic responsibilities as well as the modern day responsibilities of the Office.

The exhibition continues over the holiday period and into January.