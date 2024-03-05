Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The entrance fee to The Gobbins in Islandmagee is among a number to have been approved for an increase during the council’s rate-setting process with a 7.5 per cent rise approved.

Non-members using the council’s leisure centres can expect to pay an additional charge of five per cent. The cost of hiring a community centre will rise by the same amount.

Burial fees are also set to rise by five per cent, the cost of trade waste collections will increase by the same sum and marina berthing fees by three per cent.

The Gobbins, Islandmagee. Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

These charges are among price hikes to be imposed on residents and businesses in Mid and East Antrim Borough. Last month, councillors approved an increase of 9.78 per cent for domestic and 11.86 per cent for non-domestic rates after the council admitted it is facing a £7.2m shortfall in its finances.

The council is also set to charge berth-holders at Portglenone Marina for electricity. Charges are already in place for the supply at Carrickfergus and Glenarm Marinas. Currently, the electricity bill at Portglenone Marina is paid by the council.

A decision taken by councillors at a meeting of the Environment and Economy Committee on Monday will mean berth-holders at Portglenone Marina will now be charged a flat rate of £50 per annum for electricity besides berthing fees.

Electricity usage at Carrickfergus Marina during the 2022/23 financial year was £14,527 and during 2023 until January 2024, £9,722. At Glenarm Marina, this figure was £869 during 2022/23 and £760 during 2023 until January 2024.

Portglenone Marina. Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Speaking at the meeting, Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Councillor Roy Beggs said there is “an equality and environmental issue”. “If we are giving away free electricity, there is no incentive for people to economise with it.

Meters would be the best option,” said Cllr Beggs. He was told the cost of installing meters would amount to approximately £30,000.

Cllr Beggs added he does not like capped charges but he believes it may be the best way to “encourage collective responsibility” before proposing to accept the recommended charge, seconded by Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner.