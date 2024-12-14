Hillsborough company celebrates 26 years of supporting the Salvation Army
Since 1998, Bridge Commercials Ltd has donated a van for use during The Salvation Army’s Family Appeal at Christmas campaign along with free maintenance.
The van, which is also branded, is used to collect much needed gifts for families at Christmas as part of the appeal.
Members of the public and businesses can make a donation online through the JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/familyappeal2024.
Whether you wish to donate towards craft items, books, family board games or gifts for teenagers, all donations are gratefully received.
The campaign mainly relies on the general public to ‘Be A Star’ and donate gifts, as well as the support of volunteers who work at The Salvation Army churches on arranged days.
New and unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at all Salvation Army churches and centres across Northern Ireland, as well as some Tesco stores until December 16.