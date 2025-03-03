Historical talk on the impact of the Great Famine in the Swatragh area of Co Derry

Swatragh's famine story is the subject of a historical talk by Dr Ciarán Reilly, a distinguished expert in 18th and 19th century Irish history and famine studies, on Wednesday, March 5.

The event will take place at Friels Bar and Restaurant in Swatragh at 7pm.

Dr Reilly, an Assistant Professor at Maynooth University and Assistant Director of the Centre for the Study of Historic Irish Houses & Estates, will delve into the fascinating history of The Mercers Company and its connection to Swatragh, with a particular focus on the Great Famine period.

This enlightening talk offers a unique opportunity for history enthusiasts and local community members to gain insights into:

Dermot Friel and Dr Ciaran Reilly at the Opening of Gorta Swatragh's Famine Story | Supplied

The role of The Mercers Company in Swatragh’s development.

The impact of the Great Famine on the local area.

The historical significance of Friels Bar, established in 1835 and used as a soup.

Gorta, Swatragh’s Famine Story visitor centre | Supplied

kitchen during the Famine.

The event is free to attend, and all participants will receive complimentary entry to Gorta – Swatragh’s Famine Story, Mid Ulster’s newest visitor centre. Time entry to Gorta Visitor Centre 3pm – 6.30pm.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the rich history of Swatragh and its connection to one of the most significant events in Irish history. For more information and to reserve your place, please visit here

Friels is a 5th generation, family-run establishment with over 100 years of history. During the Great Famine, it served as a soup kitchen, and today it stands as a testament to the area’s resilience and heritage.