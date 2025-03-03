Historical talk on the impact of the Great Famine in the Swatragh area of Co Derry
The event will take place at Friels Bar and Restaurant in Swatragh at 7pm.
Dr Reilly, an Assistant Professor at Maynooth University and Assistant Director of the Centre for the Study of Historic Irish Houses & Estates, will delve into the fascinating history of The Mercers Company and its connection to Swatragh, with a particular focus on the Great Famine period.
This enlightening talk offers a unique opportunity for history enthusiasts and local community members to gain insights into:
The role of The Mercers Company in Swatragh’s development.
The impact of the Great Famine on the local area.
The historical significance of Friels Bar, established in 1835 and used as a soup.
kitchen during the Famine.
The event is free to attend, and all participants will receive complimentary entry to Gorta – Swatragh’s Famine Story, Mid Ulster’s newest visitor centre. Time entry to Gorta Visitor Centre 3pm – 6.30pm.
Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the rich history of Swatragh and its connection to one of the most significant events in Irish history. For more information and to reserve your place, please visit here
Friels is a 5th generation, family-run establishment with over 100 years of history. During the Great Famine, it served as a soup kitchen, and today it stands as a testament to the area’s resilience and heritage.
