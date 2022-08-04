Holestone young farmers welcome visiting Scottish YFC

The south Antrim club welcomed 15 members of Crossroads YFC at the end of July.

A spokesperson for Holestone YFC said: “What a laugh members had from using their brains in the escape rooms, to some taking part in the tug of war competition, the 90s themed barbecue and then exploring different farms. Members had fun hosting, having made plenty of friendships and plans have already started for the return leg.”

Meanwhile, on July 25, the Antrim Show returned, with Laura Robson and Amy-Lee Hanvey placing first in the ‘Girls’ Task’.

It has been a busy summer for Holestone, with members taking part in agricultural competitions, sporting tournaments and social events.

The club spokesperson added: “The start of June saw members participate in the beef and sheep stockjudging heats at Ballymena Market. Members proved they knew a thing or two about beef and sheep with Ewan Hoy placed first and Jessica McConnell placing fourth in their respective age groups in the sheep section.

“In the beef section, both Jessica McConnell and Jack Stewart were first, Charlie McKnight second and Ross Warwick third in their respective age groups.

“June also saw members put their hands to use by building a chair for the build it competition! Well done to the team of Jack Stewart, Zara Stirling, Ewan Hoy, Riley Hoy and Sam Fleck that built a sturdy chair for the competition.

Laura Robson placed first in the 'girls' task.'

“The arable competition took place for the second year, seeing club member David Moore placing joint second overall – a fantastic achievement David!

“A junior and senior team took part in the tag rugby competition in July. Thankfully, there were no injuries, but members think they will stick to their day jobs. Next on the agenda was the John Bradley Challenge which was fancy dress slippery football.