Holocaust Memorial Day: victims of genocide to be remembered in Monkstown
Holocaust Memorial Day is remembered annually on January 27 globally and the theme for 2024’s commemorations is ‘Fragility of Freedom’.
A special event is set to take place in Monkstown Jubilee Centre on Sunday (January 21) as part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s series of events to remember the victims of the Holocaust during World War Two and subsequent genocides around the globe.
Commenting on this year’s events, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The theme highlights what freedom means to different people, how genocide starts with the restriction or removal of freedom and highlights the 10 stages of genocide, as identified by Professor Gregory Stanton which demonstrates that genocide never just happens.
"There is always a set of circumstances which occur, or which are created, to build the climate in which genocide can take place. As part of Holocaust Memorial Day 2021 a permanent memorial was created for the borough, and placed within Northern Ireland Centenary Garden, Monkstown Jubilee Centre.”
The spokesperson added: "It is proposed that the Holocaust Memorial Programme for 2024 will include a remembrance service at Monkstown Jubilee Centre on Sunday, January 21, running from 2pm until 5pm. The event will include a screening of Belfast to Dachau, the Teddy Dixon Story.
"The event will conclude with a civic ceremony at the Holocaust Memorial followed by a light supper.”