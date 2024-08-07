A local mum has told of how Home-Start East Antrim’s baby bank in Larne offered crucial support following the birth of her child.

It comes as the Baby Bank Alliance revealed that 9,000 babies and children in poverty across Northern Ireland have been supported by a baby bank in the last year.

Linda, 37, described how the Home-Start East Antrim service, which officially launched in March 2024, provided much needed items while she was on maternity leave with her son, Alfie.

“I had seen there was a baby bank in Larne but didn’t know much about it,” she said. “It was when we had the health visitor out she was asking how things were. I explained we were going through a bit of financial difficulty and she said ‘you know there is a baby bank that can help with the stuff you need’. I was a bit apprehensive at the time. I was like, do I need this? Is there not people who need it more? But she was like, absolutely not, if you need it it’s there for you.

Sarah (left) and Nicola at the Home-Start East Antrim baby bank in Larne. Photo: Baby Bank Alliance

"So the next day, she had the referral from me and I was down [at the baby bank] on the Thursday night; they had a wee bag all ready with nappies and clothes. I was really thankful; he was growing so quickly. My daughter came down with me. She was more excited, she thought it was like Christmas.

“It felt like it was Christmas and somebody had given me a real gift because I was feeling I couldn’t provide for him. So it was a real treasure to us to get it.”

Like many women, Linda had experienced a significant drop in wages while on maternity leave. “[Then] my husband had went from a job that was paid weekly to paid monthly. So we had very little coming in at the time and most of my stuff was going out on childcare because I needed to keep my daughter’s place while I was off. I was just really struggling and didn’t want to do admit it until it hit the stage that I had to do something. So I needed the help and I was very grateful.”

As for her message to others who may find themselves in the same position, Linda added: “Don’t be nervous or afraid to come and ask for help, because it is worth it. I would refer anybody that I could.

“It was a struggle but we got through it and I’m proud that we got through and we’re all ok.”

Home-Start East Antrim baby bank was set up to support families facing financial hardship or crisis.

It accepts good quality second hand clothes and essential items such as nappies, toiletries, and bedding, along with some items of equipment, for babies and children up to the age of three.

The items are then distributed to families in need through referrals from third parties such as community midwives, health visitors, churches, schools, local charities or community organisations.

Eileen, volunteer at Home-Start East Antrim baby bank said: “I’ve been very humbled by realising the gratitude of the families. And also humbled by the fact that I had a family and support network when I had children. Some of these families just don’t have that.”